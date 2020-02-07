LAINGSBURG — Pewamo-Westphalia stayed perfect in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference at Laingsburg’s expense Thursday.
The Pirates defeated Laingsburg, 48-23, to rise to 12-2 and 11-0 in the CMAC.
Grace Graham scored 10 points for the Wolfpack (10-5, 7-4 CMAC). Lorna Strieff scored four while Kara Mahoney added three points.
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 48, LAINGSBURG 23
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (12-2, 11-0 CMAC): Ellie Droste 18 points, Hannah Spitzley 17 points. Totals: 19 7-9 48.
LAINGSBURG (10-5, 7-4 CMAC): Kara Mahoney 1 1-3 3, Grace Graham 4 2-2 10, Hayleigh Mertens 1 0-0 2, Lorna Strieff 2 0-0 4, Gabby Paquet 1 0-0 2, Bree Schlaack 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-5 23.
P-W 11 13 16 8 — 48
Laingsburg 8 9 2 4 — 23
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg (none). Pewamo-Westphalia 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.