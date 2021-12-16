CARSON CITY — Second-ranked New Lothrop turned back Carson City-Crystal 68-6 and No. 6 Pine River 45-23 Wednesday in a pair of nonconference dual meets.
Senior Isiah Pasik, a few hours after signing his national letter of intent to wrestle at Michigan State, improved to 5-0 with a pair of pins in 44 seconds and 1 minute, 22 seconds.
Also going 2-0 for the Hornets were Hunter Wolf (103 pounds), Blake Wendling (112), Daven Lockwood (125), Colton Symons (171) and Joe Torres (189). Faring 1-0 were Grayson Orr (215), Cooper Symons (215), Dalton Birchmeier (135), Caleb Sharpe (130) and Caleb Symons (130).
Owosso drops two
FLINT — Owosso senior heavyweight Chris Ott went 2-0 with a pair of pins, but the Trojans fell twice Wednesday.
Kearsley defeated Owosso 45-27 before Yale topped the Trojans 72-12.
O-E splits at Christmas Classic
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie went 1-1 at Wednesday’s Ovid-Elsie Christmas Classic.
Flint Hamady edged the Marauders 48-36, but Ovid-Elsie defeated Onsted 57-12.
Ovid-Elsie 125-pounder Cole Workman picked up two pin victories. Also going 2-0 for the Marauders were Gavyn Perry (140), Talan Parsons (103), Clayton Juhas (130) and Max Spiess (135).
