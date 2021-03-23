OWOSSO — Ovid-Elsie’s Caitlyn Walter made five first-half 3-pointers as the Marauders routed Durand 49-24 in a Division 2 district opener Monday at Owosso.
The Marauders — fueled by Walter’s 19 points, which included 17 in the first half — rose to 12-4 overall and will meet Corunna (11-3) in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal Wednesday at Owosso.
Durand (8-8) was led by senior Madison Raley’s eight points and six rebounds. Sophomore Jordyn Lawrence had six points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham employed a full-court press in the early going and Durand never seemed comfortable in attacking it. Mackenzi Aslin had Durand’s lone two points of the first quarter. O-E’s Madison Cunningham scored five of her seven points for the Marauders in the first eight minutes.
“Our goal was to let our defense become our offense,” Ryan Cunningham said. “I thought we did a good job of that in the first quarter and obviously Caitlyn was hot in the first half. We kept feeding her the ball. We got a little sluggish in that second half. We weren’t converting like we were in the first half but give credit to Durand — they kind of battled back.”
Walter — who finished 5-for-13 from beyond the arc — sank one 3-pointer in the first quarter and then hit four more in the second as the Marauders built a 29-10 halftime lead.
“I think we did much better in the first half with our pressure and we were just making shots,” Walter said. “In the second half we were a little sluggish but I think the first half really got us going … I think the ball movement was pretty good.”
Durand coach Cecil Cole said his team had trouble coping with Ovid-Elsie’s early pressure. With senior point guard Kennedy Pawloski out of the lineup, there was not much veteran leadership on the court.
“Our youth really showed tonight and our lack of ball handlers,” Cole said. “This was even more obvious with Kennedy missing. We knew Walter was a great shooter and she did exactly what I thought she would if we lost her. Our youth showed as we left her open often. Ovid is a very good team and played well, but we also did not play up to our potential.”
Cunningham added six rebounds and seven points. Ava Bates had eight rebounds while Kiah Longoria had three assists.
Jessica Winslow had five rebounds and two blocked shots for Durand.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Kiah Longoria 3 0-0 6, Tristin Ziola 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Walter 7 0-0 19, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Evalyn Cole 0 1-2 1, Hailee Campbell 0 2-4 2, Madison Cunningham 3 1-1 7, Hadley Bukantis 2 0-0 4, Ava Bates 2 2-2 6.
Durand scoring: Syd Leydig 1 2-2 4, Madison Raley 2 3-4 8, Jordyn Lawrence 3 0-0 6, Jade Garske 1 0-0 2, Rylee Remington 1 0-0 2, Mackenzi Aslin 1 0-0 2.
