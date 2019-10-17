MORRICE — Morrice’s football team is heading back to the Upper Peninsula.
Instead of taking a forfeit win against Friday’s regularly scheduled opponent, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, the Orioles and Crystal Falls Forest Park agreed to play Saturday at Pickford High School, according to former Morrice athletic director Andy Flynn.
Matthew Doyle, the sports director for television station 9 and 10 News, tweeted Tuesday that Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart only had seven of its 19 players at practice.
