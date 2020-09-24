PERRY — Maddie Davis had 22 kills for Byron, but the Eagles lost to Perry Wednesday.
The Ramblers defeated the Eagles 25-10, 25-22, 20-25, 12-25, 15-13.
Pearl Schmidt had 36 assists for Byron. Jaden Zakoor had 21 digs and Ally Glass had four blocks.
Durand defeats LakeVille
OTISVILLE — Jade Garske and Jessica Winslow each had seven kills to lead Durand past Otisville LakeVille 25-13, 25-22, 15-25, 27-25 Tuesday.
The Railroaders, getting six kills from Emma Maiden, rose to 1-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Alivia Gilson dealt six aces for Durand. Avery Gilson had seven digs, while Mackenzie Panchek had four kills and three blocks. Shelby Leydig had six digs.
