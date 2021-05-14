CORUNNA — Owosso beat Corunna 11-1 and 21-1 Thursday to improve to 15-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Macy Irelan, Lexi Hemker and Jamie Maier had two hits each for the Trojans in Game 1. Reyn Tuttle and Irelan both had two RBIs.
Irelan struck out 13 in six innings to earn the win.
Bridget Ryon fanned six on the mound for the Cavaliers in defeat.
In Game 2, Hemker and Maier both had three hits. Tuttle and Meier had four RBIs apiece.
Irelan struck out 12 in five innings to earn the win.
Ryon struck out three on the mound for the Cavaliers.
