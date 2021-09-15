DANSVILLE — Byron defeated Dansville 2-1 in a game that was called with 21 minutes left in the second half due to thunderstorms Tuesday.
Dansville led 1-0 with 16:58 left in the first half after Drew Frantz scored.
Byron’s Ben Anibal tied it on a penalty kick with 6:35 left in the first half.
Trevor Ritter scored in the second half for the Eagles, who got 12 saves from Caleb Joslin.
Chesaning 2, Durand 0
CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Durand 2-0 Tuesday.
The Indians got first-half goals from Zachary Harlan and Nate Ferry.
Evan Burr made 14 saves for Durand, which fell to 0-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.