GOODRICH — Evie Wright, Ashley Napier and Ellie Toney each had two solo victories as the Corunna girls track and field team swept Goodrich 82-55 and Ortonville Brandon 88-49 Wednesday.
Corunna improved to 3-0.
Wright flashed first in the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 33.48 seconds) and 3,200-meter run (11:44.06). Napier won the 200 dash (29.90) and the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Toney placed first in the shot put (32-1) and discus (92-11).
Other solo winners for the Cavaliers were Jade Evans (300-hurdles, 57.38) and Emma Kirkey (pole vault, 6-6).
Corunna also won the 400 relay with Lilly Bower, Josalyn Stratton, Neele’ge’ Sims and Napier (56:10).
Summerland a three-time winner for Owosso
OWOSSO — Owosso’s Libby Summerland placed first overall in three different events on Senior Night.
The Trojans lost to Lake Fenton, 77-58, and Clio, 76-56. Summerland placed first in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 46.12 seconds), the pole vault (7-0) and the 800 relay with teammates Kaitlyn Cummings, Claire Agnew and Michaela Nichols (2:05.49).
Alaina Poggiali of Owosso won the shot put with a throw of 25-11.
Agnew matched Summerland’s pole vault height of 7-0 but placed second.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Corunna sweeps Brandon, Goodrich
GOODRICH — The Corunna boys improved to 3-0 by downing Ortonville Brandon 92-40 and Goodrich 119-18 Wednesday.
Mason Warner had first-places in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 7.74 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4:57.79).
Also placing first for Corunna were Wyatt Bower (200-meter dash, 24.95 seconds), Jeremiah Davis (110 hurdles, 16.90), Brock Herrick (300 hurdles, 44.31), Jaden Edington (shot put, 38-51/2), Dante Dunkin (discus, 101-01/2),
Corunna also won the 1,600 relay in 3:42.89 (Herrick, Luke Tuller, Nick Strauch, Grant Kerry) and the 3,200 relay in 9:03.31 (Kerry, Tuller, Logan Roka, Warner).
Kulhanek stars in Trojan split
OWOSSO — Owosso’s John Kulhanek placed first overall in both the shot put and discus as the Trojans split with Clio and Lake Fenton Wednesday at home.
Owosso captured its first win of the season by defeating Clio 65-62. The Trojans lost to Lake Fenton, 77-55.
Kulhanek delivered a winning throw of 41 feet, 8 inches in the shot put and won the discus with a toss of 108-4.
Also placing first for the Trojans in the Clio win were Ethan Read (800-meter run, 3:00.54) and Gavin Mecomber (high jump, 5-2). Owosso won the 400 relay (Matt Churchill, Joey Kaye, Joe Kulhanek, Erick Foster) in 57.01 seconds and the 800 relay (Zach Wieler, Gavin Holmes, Tyler Dewley, Seth Hintz) in 1:49.66.
Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel placed first against Lake Fenton in both the 110 hurdles (18.55) and 300 hurdles (45.70).
