CHESANING — Chesaning’s girls basketball team cruised to a 57-10 blowout victory against Burton Madison Wednesday night.
Jordyn Bishop led the way for the Indians (2-0) with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists. Sidnee Struck added eight points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
“I’m proud of how we played,” Indians coach Ryan Ferry said. “Everyone contributed tonight and all of the girls scored.”
Ovid-Elsie 47, Vestaburg 31
OVID-ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie extended its winning streak to three games with a 47-31 victory Wednesday over Vestaburg.
Lauren Barton and Caitlyn Walter led Ovid-Elsie (3-1) with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Madison Cunningham added 10 points in the victory. Barton had five steals and Kiah Longoria had four.
“We knew we were in for a battle tonight,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Vestaburg is senior heavy and well-coached. We knew we had to play well to beat them.”
CC-C 35, New Lothrop 30
CARSON CITY — New Lothrop shot just 25% from the floor and fell 35-30 Wednesday to Carson City-Crystal.
Brooke Wenzlick finished with a double-double scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds, six steals, a block and an assist. No other Hornets player scored more than three points.
Makayla Lienau had five rebounds and two steals for New Lothrop (1-2).
“We played well enough on the defensive end to win but our shooting was terrible tonight,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter and even though we fought back and had a couple opportunities late, it wasn’t enough.”
Laingsburg 47, Dansville 11
DANSVILLE — Laingsburg picked up its fourth straight win, routing Dansville 47-11 Wednesday night, according to the MHSAA.
No details were reported. The Wolpack improved to 4-1 on the season.
CHESANING 57, BURTON MADISON 10
BURTON MADISON (1-4, 0-2)
CHESANING (2-0, 0-0): Jordyn Bishop 12, Haylei Drope 9, Sidnee Struck 8, Elizabeth Coon 5, Lilly Cooper 5, Julia Bishop 5, Lauren Schirle 4, Meghan Florian 2, Totals: 19 7-14 57.
Madison 1 2 1 4 — 10
Chesaning 20 15 16 6 — 57
3-Point Goals: Chesaning 4 Rebounds: Chesaning 21 (Bishop 6). Assists: Chesaning 16 (Schirle 4). Steals: Chesaning 21 (Coon 4). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Struck).
OVID-ELSIE 47, VESTABURG 31
VESTABURG (2-1, 1-0): Totals: 14 1-1 31.
OVID-ELSIE (3-1, 0-0): Kiah Longoria 4 1-3 9, Alexis Kusnier 2 0-0 4, Tristin Ziola 3 0-0 6, Caitlyn Wlater 4 1-2 11, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Adrianna Medina 1 0-0 2, Lauren Barton 4 0-0 9, Madison Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Allison Reppenhagen 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 13-16 47.
Vestaburg 9 4 14 4 — 31
Ovid-Elsie 9 18 10 10 — 47
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 2; Vestaburg 2. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 21 (Bancroft 3, Barton 2, Cunningham 2, Longoria 2); Vestaburg 7 . Total Fouls (Fouled out): Ovid-Elsie 13; Vestaburg 12. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 8 (Walter 3, Barton 3). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 14 (Barotn 5, Longoria 4, Hall 3). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 3. Turnovers: Ovid-Elsie 13, Vestaburg 4.
CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 35, NEW LOTHROP 30
CC-C (2-1)
NEW LOTRHOP (1-2): Riley 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Gross 1 1-3 3, Lienau 1 1-6 3, Wenzlick 6 4-7 17, Wheeler 0 1-2 1, Bushre 1 0-0 2 Totals: 11 7-18 30.
CC-C 7 10 8 10 — 35
New Lothrop 2 7 13 8 — 30
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 1 (Wenzlick). Rebounds: New Lothrop 15 (Wenzlick 7, Lienau 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): New Lothrop 14 (Wenzlick). Assists: New Lothrop 3. Steals: New Lothrop 10 (Wenzlick 6). Blocked Shots: New Lothrop 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.