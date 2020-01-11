Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A mix of winter precipitation this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and freezing rain for the afternoon hours. Significant icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain this evening and periods of snow later. Ice accumulation will cause damage. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.