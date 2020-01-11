DURAND — Senior forward Jacob Huhn hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left in overtime and Byron pulled out a 47-44 victory Friday over Durand.
“I was just looking to get open so I could get a shot off,” Huhn said. “I knew my teammates were going to be double-covered because you never expect the big guys to hit a game-winning three.”
The win lifted Byron to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Eagles head coach Kyle Hopkins said Huhn, who made two 3-pointers in the contest, has good range from behind the arc.
“He’s a senior and he’s been telling me all of his career, ‘I’m going to hit a big shot,’ and I guess it was tonight,” Hopkins said. “He had another one in the fourth quarter and that was a big shot for us. I was proud of the guys and the way they came out in the second half.
“We didn’t play like ourselves in the first half. They kind of got in our heads a little bit.”
Senior guard Braden Hoffman led Byron with 14 points — including 10 in the third quarter — while senior Jacob Green scored 13 points. Huhn finished with 11.
The Eagles trailed 21-12 at halftime before 19-6 run in the third got them back in the game. It was tied at 40 after regulation.
Durand (1-5, 0-5 MMAC) was led by 16 points from Jaylen Jones and the 14 from Chandler Cleveland, who fouled out early in overtime. Kyle Winslow added six points.
The Railroaders had tied the score at 44 when Jones scored on a layup with 21 seconds left in overtime. Jones said Byron upped its defensive pressure.
“They started trapping us more,” Jones said. “As soon as we crossed half court, they started trapping us … But we get the last say in it in February.”
Railroaders head coach Dave Inman said his squad played with good intensity, but credited Byron for matching it in the second half.
“We knew that Josh Green is such a good player, that was our main goal to try and stop him,” Inman said. “We wanted to limit him as much as we could. We were fortunate in the first half. A lot of the other Byron players were missing shots. But they started knocking them down in the second half, obviously, and they made some adjustments.”
Huhn scored five points in the four-minute overtime, while Hoffman also scored a bucket. Jones scored all four Durand points in OT.
“In the end, we missed some layups and we missed some free throws,” Inman said.
BYRON 47, DURAND 44 (OT)
BYRON (3-3, 3-3 MMAC): Braden Hoffman 6 2-2 14, Josh Green 5 1-2 13, Jacob Huhn 4 1-3 11, Jacob Miller 0 3-6 3, Casey Hatfield 2 0-0 4, Caleb Oliver 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 7-15 47.
DURAND (1-5, 0-5 MMAC): Jaylen Jones 7 1-2 16, Chandler Cleveland 4 4-7 14, Kyle Winslow 3 0-1 6, Austin Kelley 0 3-7 3, Gabe Lynn 1 0-0 2, Austin Frizzelle 1 0-2 3. Totals: 16 8-19 44.
Byron 6 6 19 9 7 — 47
Durand 11 10 6 13 4 — 44
3-Point Goals: Durand 4 (Cleveland 2, Jones 1, Frizzelle 1). Byron 4 (Green 2, Huhn 2).
