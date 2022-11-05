PORTLAND — Is it better to fall just short of pulling off a spectacular comeback, or to never mount one at all? That psychological quandary is one the Corunna Cavaliers are sure to be grappling with after falling to Portland, 34-28, in Friday’s MHSAA Division 5 district final.
With 3:55 left to play Corunna trailed host Portland 34-21 following Raiders’ senior Drew Miller’s fourth touchdown of the night on an 18-yard scamper. Things looked grim.
But the Cavaliers weren’t going to go quietly. They mounted a drive and scored on a 5-yard plunge by runningback Jaden Edington. Then Peyton TerMeer recovered a fumble on Portland’s next drive to give Corunna the ball down six with 1:45 to go. Sure, the Cavs had no timeouts in the air, but what are timeouts compared to destiny?
There was palpable tension in the air from fans on both sides as the game hung in the balance, but Portland hung tough on defense and junior quarterback Wyatt Bower’s fourth-down pass to Bryce Edington skipped off the turf, ending the Cavaliers’ season.
Corunna head coach Steve Herrick and players were visibly emotional following Friday’s nailbiter.
“It just hurts. We’ve had five months of working consecutively to get to this point. We gave ourselves opportunities, and the last drive just wasn’t to be,” Herrick said. “We did everything we could; the kids played their butts off. They believed.”
Though currently down, Corunna doesn’t figure to be out for long. The team should return several playmakers in 2023, including Bower — who had four touchdowns on the night — and his twin brother Tarick Bower. Herrick agreed that, while he was still focused on the night’s events, the Cavaliers should have a “tremendous future” and extolled the many virtues of his players.
“(They have) just tremendous amount of heart, tremendous amount of talent … these kids, whether that’s the seniors that are going to be moving on to other sports or things in their life, they’re going to be a success. The kids that are going to continue to play here next year, they’re going to be a success,” he said.
As devastating as Portland’s Miller was with his four rushing touchdowns — all on big-gainers — the TD that broke Corunna’s back was probably the one he didn’t score. After Wyatt Bower scored on a 28-yard quarterback keeper to tie the game in the third quarter’s final minute, Portland’s Caden Thelen returned the ensuing kickoff nearly 80 yards to restore Portland’s lead a mere 12 seconds later.
Those six points on special teams turned out to be the difference maker in a game between two evenly-matched offenses.
“They’d score, we’d score. They’d score, we’d score. They ended up putting one more on us before we could score again,” Herrick said.
This is indeed an accurate summary of the proceedings. Corunna’s promising opening drive stalled when Wyatt Bower was sacked by Portland senior Brady Krause for a huge loss, and Portland’s methodical, deceptive rushing attack went to work, netting the game’s first score on a 21-yard touchdown run by Miller.
Corunna tied the game at seven-all after Wyatt Bower picked up four first downs with his legs on the next drive, which culminated with him leaping over the goal line to score from one yard out.
Portland was in prime position to take the lead in the first half’s final minute, but junior defensive back Parker Isham made an outstanding pass break up on fourth down, undercutting the route and denying the Raiders what looked like a surefire touchdown. The Cavs’ joy was short-lived, however, as the Raiders got the ball to start the second half, and Miller broke the tie with a wind sprint, taking a pitch around the right end through a huge hole for a 42-yard touchdown.
Corunna leveled things again when Wyatt Bower connected with Bryce Edington for a 22-yard score on a slant. Cavaliers kicker Payton Brown made the extra point to tie things. He successful converted all four extra point attempts on the night.
The Cavaliers had a golden opportunity to break the back-and-forth scoring pattern when Wyatt Bower knocked down a fourth down pass to halt Portland’s drive, but a holding penalty on a slow-developing option run ground Corunna’s next drive to a halt.
Instead, it was Portland who scored next after it took over on Corunna’s 40 following a short punt into a strong wind. Miller scored on the drive’s second play, spinning away from Wyatt Bower and taking a pitch 38 yards to the house, setting up the game’s final stanza.
