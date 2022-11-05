PORTLAND — Is it better to fall just short of pulling off a spectacular comeback, or to never mount one at all? That psychological quandary is one the Corunna Cavaliers are sure to be grappling with after falling to Portland, 34-28, in Friday’s MHSAA Division 5 district final.

With 3:55 left to play Corunna trailed host Portland 34-21 following Raiders’ senior Drew Miller’s fourth touchdown of the night on an 18-yard scamper. Things looked grim.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.