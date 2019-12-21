LAKE ODESSA — Senior guard Alyssa Welsh broke her own single-game school scoring record as Perry edged Lake Odessa Lakewood 49-45 Friday
Welsh scored 35 points, eclipsing the old record of 33 — which she set Dec. 10 in a 50-45 overtime victory over Potterville. She also broke the school record for most 3-pointers in a game with six.
Perry is now 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
P-W 40, Laingsburg 17
WESTPHALIA — Pewamo-Westphalia downed Laingsburg, 40-17, in a battle of CMAC unbeatens Friday.
The defending state champion Pirates held the Wolfpack to just one point in the second half. P-W led 24-16 at halftime.
“Our defense played well,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “We obviously laid a huge egg offensively in the second half.”
Grace Graham scored nine points for Laingsburg (5-2, 2-1 CMAC). Lorna Strieff had eight rebounds and joined Kara Mahoney with three points.
Ellie Droste scored 14 points for P-W (3-0 CMAC). Hannah Spitzley scored 11 points.
Byron 48, Chesaning 32
CHESANING — Byron preserved its undefeated start and handed the Indians their first loss of the season.
Sarah Marvin led the way for Byron (5-0, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), finishing with 22 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and five steals for a double-double.
Elizabeth Coon was Chesaning’s (4-1, 2-1) leading scorer. She finished with nine points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Goodrich 67, Corunna 33
GOODRICH — Corunna’s two-game win streak came to an end as the Cavs fell to Goodrich 67-33 Friday night.
Stopping Goodrich’s Maddie Voelker proved to be a huge challenge as Voelker scored 32 points on the evening.
Ellie Toney and Sydney Gillett were the Cavaliers’ leading scorers with 10 points apiece.
The loss was Corunna’s first in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and drops the Cavs to 2-3 overall on the season. Goodrich improved to 3-1 and remained undefeated in league play.
Morrice 48, Beecher 38 (OT)
MT. MORRIS TWP. — Morrice prevailed in another overtime game as the Orioles downed Flint Beecher 48-38.
Head coach Kris Smith described the victory as “one of the grittiest performances he’s ever coached.” The Orioles (3-1, 2-0 Genesee Area Conference) defense held Beecher to just five points in the second half.
Morrice also won in overtime Dec. 9 against Lansing Christian, 45-44.
Olivia Riley had 17 points, three rebounds and an assist in the win. Riley also became the school’s all time 3-point leader with 115 after knocking down four from behind the arc.
New Lothrop 55, LakeVille 12
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop got back to .500 with a 55-12 blowout win against LakeVille.
Brooke Wenzlick had a great outing finishing with 29 points, four assists, four rebounds and seven steals while playing for a little over half the game.
Brandon 46, Owosso 36
BRANDON — Owosso lost to Ortonville Brandon 46-36, lowering the Trojans to 0-4 on the season.
Owosso had a 13-9 lead in the first quarter and was only down a point at halftime before Brandon pulled away in the second half.
Owosso’s Sawyer Ball-Duley finished a board shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds on the night.
Brandon improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
