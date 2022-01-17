It’s common knowledge that hunting participation has been on the decline for well over a decade. As old-timers fade away to the vast hunting grounds in the sky, younger members of the hunting community simply were not stepping up to replace them in any appreciable numbers. Through time, the traditions were typically passed down through family members to the younger generation, but for myriad reasons, the circle had been broken. Not anymore.
A new study by onX Hunt, in partnership with Southwick Associates, has thoroughly researched the refreshing about-face that has invigorated a new age group’s acquaintance with the outdoors, since the onset of the pandemic. In addition, onX Hunt also looked at more experienced hunters and their reactions to the new faces.
While it had become obvious that interest in the outdoors was in the process of rapid growth, the size of the resurgence was unknown until now: year 2020 saw a 25 percent increase in the nation’s hunters. Is it any wonder why the ammo shelves have been bare?
Not surprisingly, most of the new hunters cited COVID-related reasons for having the interest and time to take up hunting. What many may find surprising is the degree to which existing hunters are excited by this influx. Complaints of overcrowding or inexperienced hunters seemed plenty, but the data show that 65 percent of existing hunters support the new crop, compared to only 27 percent who had concerns.
With 17 percent of these new hunters being non-white, and 22 percent of them identifying as female, this new generation is also overwhelmingly motivated by the ability to harvest their own meat. In fact, 47 percent have reported this as their primary motivation to hunt. As questions about food safety increase, so has the desire to control personal food chains.
Funny thing: We never hear from those bellyachers who were screaming about Michigan’s increase in hunting license fees a few years ago. Paying $20 for a deer tag can get a person 40 to 50 pounds of low-fat, high protein, unadulterated nutrition. Compare that to any mystery meat in today’s inflated market, and it’s a hands-down winning alternative.
A few numbers also stood out, primarily when hunters were asked where they turned for education and guidance. The impact of the past few decades of lost hunters is readily apparent, as family members only make up 20 percent of mentors for new hunters. Instead, this new generation has relied on friends who hunt (more than 40 percent) or a spouse/partner 20 percent of the time.
Also of note was the reliance on video and technology - both as learning and a hunting tools. Forty-one percent of 2020’s hunters specifically listed “hunting-specific apps or GPS” as the one tool they have to bring on a hunt (after a weapon and ammunition).
For many of the new hunters, hunting has become more than a new hobby or pandemic pastime. Some 63 percent felt an increased connection to the sport, compared with 56 percent of experienced hunters. Regardless of experience level, research found that younger hunters tend to identify more closely to the activity, which could translate into a long-term boom to the industry. This all equates to better wildlife management with the increase in license-driven revenue for officials.
Furthermore, the report indicates that 99 percent of experienced hunters said they would hunt again in 2021. Additionally, research found that 93 percent of the new hunters would be back and 94 percent of 2020’s first-time hunters would be hunting in 2021. Through a most difficult time, we have discovered the silver lining.
