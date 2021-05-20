OWOSSO — Corunna downed Owosso 254-306 Wednesday at Owosso Country Club to take home the Phillips Cup.
The front nine of the event is played as a two-player scramble and the back nine is played as a two-man best ball. Scoring for the Cavaliers were Blake Rowe and Andrew Garrett (80), Nick Crowe and Payton Brown (81), and Braden Fruchey and Zane Rosser (93).
The Trojans were paced by Jon Mazza and Ryan Dahl (89), Ethan Sigsby and Peyton Dwyer (103) and Trayton Nault and Noah Oszust (114).
The Phillips Cup is played every year to commemorate Jim Phillips, an Owosso native, the brother of Owosso High School Principal Jeff Phillips and the father of Owosso’s last state qualifier, Justin Phillips, an Owosso graduate.
Owosso won the trophy two years ago. Last year it was not played due to the pandemic.
Durand goes 5-0 in MMAC
CLIO — Durand completed a 5-0 dual-meet season in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference by defeating Mt. Morris, 204-233 Wednesday at Vienna Greens.
Elijah Beland shot a team-low 41 for the Railroaders, who finished 7-1 overall. Durand and Ovid-Elsie finished tied for first place in the MMAC in the regular season.
The MMAC Championships are set for Monday at Vienna Greens with a 9 a.m. start.
“Elijah was lights out at the start, parring the first three holes,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “Kyle Stroub had one of his better rounds of the season (50) and Owen Stout shot his season low (53). Not bad from two guys who have never played competitive golf before. We were down a few key guys, but found a way to get the win.”
Devin Freier shot 60 for Durand.
Chesaning tops Mt. Morris
CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Mt. Morris 205-244 Monday for its second dual meet win of the season.
Jaden James shot a medalist round of 44 for the Indians. Josh Lange added a 53, while Cohen Distelrath and Kaden Dotson each shot 54s.
