OWOSSO — Kendall Ihm continues to shine for the Owosso volleyball team.
The 6-foot right side hitter/setter powered 16 kills with seven blocks, 20 assists and two aces Wednesday as a pink-clad Owosso rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win the final two sets over visiting Goodrich on breast cancer awareness night at “The Warehouse.”
It’s been quite a week for Ihm, who said she started the week Sunday with a commitment to play at Saginaw Valley State University.
“We definitely had some moments where we got down a little bit but we came back,” said Ihm, who led the Trojans past rival Corunna on Monday with 21 kills and three blocks.
Owosso won the first set 25-21, but the Martians won the next two — 25-17, 25-21 — to put the Trojans in a hole. Owosso, as it has so often this season, dug deep to rally and win the final two sets — 25-23, 15-12 to rise to 5-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and 19-6-6 overall.
Goodrich took leads of 4-2 and 7-4 in the final set, but Owosso tied it at 9 with a block by Ihm. Ihm’s tip kill gave Owosso a 13-12 lead. A Goodrich hitting error made it 14-12 Trojans and Peyton Spicer came up with her fourth and final block to give the Trojans the victory.
The Trojans welcomed the fifth and final set, said the senior.
“We’re usually ready to go and we come out swinging,” Ihm said. “We lost to them before and we were really determined to come back and get them back and that’s exactly what we did.”
Outside hitter Brielle Sovis added nine kills for Owosso, while Spicer added eight kills and four blocks. Reese Thayer contributed 27 assists. Jamie Maier delivered 17 digs and joined Lexi Hemker with three aces.
Goodrich, which had swept Owosso in three sets Sept. 12 at Goodrich, fell t0 4-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division standings. Clio currently sits atop the Stars Division at 6-1.
Owosso coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said once the Trojans were able to force a fifth and final set his team felt confident it could pull out the victory.
“Other teams may not like to be put in that position,” he said. “We struggled in the second set and we allowed them to gain some momentum. It’s hard to snatch that back. They’re a good team and they are a scrappy team.”
The Martians, led by the attacking prowess of Ava Bryant and others, were able to get several spiking winners down but Owosso never let its guard down.
“I’ll tell you right now, the big part was not letting my girls get panicked,” Fitzgerald said. “A big kill is a skill play. We always talk about it that we’ve got to win the effort plays. Every team is going to have their fair share of skill. We just got to have more effort. Once again, we got the right servers in the right moments when we wanted them to be serving. It was a great overall effort.”
Thayer, a junior setter, said a Sept. 12 loss to the Martians — where the Trojans were swept 3-0 — was a special motivation in the final set.
“We lost to them last time so I think we like came out even harder,” Thayer said. “We were hungry for the win. We really wanted it.”
Owosso is now just one win away from a 20-win season — and it’s been 18 years since that has happened, said Fitzpatrick.
