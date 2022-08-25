CORUNNA — Corunna’s volleyball team went 2-1 Wednesday while hosting a season-opening quad meet.
Senior outside hitter Neele’ge’ Sims finished the night with 31 kills for the Cavaliers. Brandiss Ward debuted as the new head coach of Corunna, succeeding long-time coach Kari Carnell.
Ward, a 2007 graduate of Corunna who went on to play collegiate volleyball at Lansing Community College and Lake Superior State University, served as junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant at Corunna.
Swartz Creek defeated Corunna 21-25, 15-14, 15-6 despite Sims’ seven kills and Kira Patrick’s 10 digs, eight assists and three aces. Corunna outlasted Chesaning 23-25, 25-19, 15-10 as Sims had 16 kills and 17 digs. Teammate Kate Steinacker had four blocks while Patrick had 19 assists and Gracie Crowe had two aces.
The Cavaliers then swept Laingsburg 25-21, 25-16 with Sims supplying eight kills and Patrick adding 11 assists. Jenna Bauman posted seven digs and Emma Holmes had three aces.
No information on Chesaning’s and Laingsburg’s leaders was reported.
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie defeated Perry in four sets — 25-23, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23 Wednesday.
Perry featured Shyann Decator’s eight aces, three blocks and four kills. Celina McFarland’s five kills and three aces. Cassidy Flick added four blocks while Albri Larner had nine assists and four aces and Bri Pung had five digs.
OWOSSO — Corunna won all four singles matches, while Owosso won all four doubles in a 4-4 draw Tuesday.
The Trojans’ contested victories in doubles came from Carter Kline/Dez Mofield, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles; Zane Zwolensky/Nick Nidifer, 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 6-2 at second doubles; and Eden Ackley/Bryce Davis, 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles.
No information was received on Corunna’s winning performers.
OLIVET — Laingsburg had no trouble in defeating Olivet, 7-0, Wednesday to rise to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Senior goalkeeper Luke Snyder notched his third shutout of the season.
Dylan Hulliberger scored a hat trick, while Paul Pageot scored twice for the Wolfpack. Dano Winans and Brayden Thomas added single goals.
Thomas and Pageot both have five goals this season.
