I have to say I was a bit nervous about my picks last week having only a week on the job and not a ton of familiarity with the area teams. It also didn’t help my confidence any that I was making picks while dealing with a head injury, but hey, sometimes you’ve got to play with the hand you’re dealt.
It turned out I nailed all but one of my high school picks but missed three of four of my college/NFL picks. Go figure.
Still, my first week in picks ended with a respectable 8-4 record, par for the course this week for everyone but Josh Champlin who finished 6-6. I would like to personally thank Josh for letting the new guy with a head injury beat him. But enough about me — onto the picks:
Corunna at Owosso
It’s rivalry week for Owosso and Corunna. Both teams have been very similar paths this season with both schools picking up their first Flint Metro league win earlier this season. Now both squads will look to secure their second league win and Corunna is out to avenge their five point defeat at the hands of the Trojans last season.I suspect the Cavs will have their revenge … Corunna 23, Owosso 20
Durand at Montrose
Durand currently sits at a fringe playoff team and will need to win at least two of their last three games to qualify.I don’t see this as being one of those games they win as they haven’t performed when facing the top of their conference. Being on the road doesn’t help the Durand much either … Montrose 30, Durand 21
Chesaning at New Lothrop
Chesaning hasn’t performed well in conference this season while New Lothrop has yet to lose period and only allows opponents on average seven points per game. Add in New Lothrop being back home for Homecoming and it doesn’t seem to bode well for Chesaning … New Lothrop 56, Chesaning 6
Byron at Ovid-Elsie
Another crucial match up for the playoff race in the MMAC with both teams needing to finish out strong. Ovid-Elsie’s track record against the top teams in the conference isn’t great and Byron’s been on a roll lately … Byron 38, O-E 16
Stockbridge at Perry
Perry’s had a bumpy season but was able to end a two game losing skid against Leslie. The Ramblers will need to win out for a chance at the playoffs. I think they get started Friday … Perry 28, Stockbridge 16.
Middleton Fulton at Laingsburg
Laingsburg is sitting pretty in third place in the CMAC with a good deal of separation from fourth. Playoffs should be in the picture so long as the Wolfpack takes care of business over the next few weeks. But it starts with a home win vs struggling Fulton …. Laingsburg 38, Fulton 22.
Flushing at Fenton
Fenton enters this game on a five-game winning streak, an undefeated conference record and needing just one win to lock in a playoff berth. Flushing comes in with a three-game winning streak and needs all the wins it can get to keep playoff hopes alive. This should a close well fought game … Fenton 30, Flushing 23.
Morrice at Flint International
Morrice is once again proving to be a buzzsaw in their conference. Last week in a victory over Burton Madison the Orioles went for 70 points and 351 yards all without throwing a pass. Add in a defense that’s only allowing an average of three points per game and you’d be hard pressed to find many teams capable of slowing them down. Flint hangs in for as long as it can but ultimately falls….Morrice 35, Flint International 18
Michigan at Illinois
Jim Harbaugh said that his team’s offense is “very close to hitting on all cylinders” despite sneaking away with 10-7 win over Iowa last week. I don’t know if the Wolverine offense is very close to amounting to much of anything but I do know that Harbaugh has done one thing well at Michigan and that’s blowing out conference bottom feeders. The last time these two teams met Michigan won 41-8. Expect more of the same this time around, too … Michigan 38, Illinois 10
Michigan State at Wisconsin
Jonathan Taylor is key component for the Badgers gameplan. He accounts for nearly a third of their yards and almost half of their offensive TDs. What does MSU’s defense specialize in? Stopping the run. I don’t expect MSU to win but they should cover. Hopefully the Spartans don’t let me down two weeks in a row because as J.Cole once said “Fool me one time shame on you. Fool me twice can’t put the blame on you.”…. Wisconsin 20, Michigan State 16
Penn State at Iowa
Every time Penn State is sitting near the top of the Big Ten East I always prepare myself for the Nittany Lions to hack it up somehow. In 2016 they lost against Michigan — costing them a possible playoff berth. In 2017 losses to Ohio State and Michigan State cost them a chance to go to Indy. And in 2018 it happened against all three — pushing Penn State to third in the Big Ten East. Will it be against Iowa this year? After seeing how the Hawkeyes played against Michigan I don’t think so … Penn State 24, Iowa 17
Lions at Packers
I know Lions fans are pleasantly surprised by the team’s good start and I know the Lions swept the Packers last year but don’t expect the same success against Green Bay this season. The Pack is back and this time it isn’t just Aaron Rodgers, professional Lion tamer, putting the team on his back. Green Bay has a rushing attack and a surprisingly good defense. I expect this game to go a lot like Green Bay’s game against the Cowboys .. of reach … Packers 31, Lions 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.