LAKE ODESSA — In the end, Alma proved too much for Durand.
The Railroaders, making their first regional appearance since 2012, fell 59-21 in Wednesday’s Division 3 regionals semifinals to the No. 3-ranked Panthers at Lake Odessa Lakewood.
“Alma’s got a really good team,” Durand coach Brian Hittle siad. “We kind of didn’t match up well with a lot of them, they out-wrestled us and at this time and stage with my young team, they outmatched us.”
Alma won half of the evening’s matches by fall, in addition to a 20-5 victory by Nolan Rodriguez over Durand’s Ty Fielder at 119 pounds. The Panthers took 10 of the 14 matches overall.
It wasn’t all bad for the Railroaders. Junior Brock Holek kept his undefeated streak going, albeit via a void.
“(We) would have liked to see Brock get a match, but I understand that this time of year (everyone) tries to avoid injuries so I’m really not upset about it,” Hittle said.
Holek, a district champion last week in the individual tournament, improved to 40-0. He’ll face Shelby’s Logan Rodriguez in his first match Saturday at individual regionals.
Durand’s Ty Fielder, Darrin Alward and Hunter Spaulding will also wrestle in individual regionals Saturday at Lakewood.
Hittle was also happy with the three wins the Railroaders secured on the evening. Spaulding (189) and Leka Dinaj (152) both won their respective matches by fall while senior Gabe Fielder got a 6-1 decision win over Alma’s Gianni Tripp.
“I was happy to get three wins,” he said. “I was glad to see Gabe Fielder, who’s a senior that didn’t make it to (individual) regionals, come out with a win against a really good wrestler.”
Fielder praised his team’s effort shortly after the dual.
“Personally I knew I had to work my hardest (and) I wanted to end my senior year with a win,” Fielder said. “I knew we didn’t match up quite as well (with Alma) but everyone fought their hardest. I couldn’t have asked for a better team.”
Even with the regional exit, Hittle said he couldn’t be more proud of his team and looks forward to what the future holds for them.
“They fought (all year),” he said. “Sometimes we were out-gunned because of injuries and voids (but) they didn’t give up or complain. No complaining by anyone what-so-ever which is huge to me. Great team effort (all-around) and I’m looking forward to next year.”
Division 3 Team Regional
at Lakewood
Semifinals
ALMA 59, DURAND 21
160: Justin VanBlaricum (A) p. Bryce Benford, 1:04.
171: Carlos Espinoza (A) p. James Dinaj, 1:09.
189: Hunter Spaulding (DU) p. Coleton Garrett, 2:26.
215: Adam Garcia (A) p. Tyler Ceasar, 1:54.
285: Mason Everett (A) p. Ethan Coburn, 1:57.
103: Jordan Pannil (A) p. Ethan Hawkins 1:07.
112: Joey Oberle (A) p. Conner Thompson, 2:53.
119: Nolan Rodriguez (A) def. Ty Fielder, 20-5.
125: Gabe Fielder (DU) def. Gianni Tripp, 6-1.
130: Brock Holek (DU) won by void.
135: Brenden Everdeen (A) won by void.
140: Harrison Seely (A) p. Matthew Novak, 1:28.
145: Terry Wentworth (A) won by void.
152: Leka Dinaj (DU) p. Matthew Shanklin, 1:29.
Records: Durand 17-9.
