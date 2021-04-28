LAKE ODESSA — Hailey Lewis won four times and the Perry girls track and field team defeated Lakewood 72-50 Tuesday to improve to 1-1.
Lewis long jumped first in 16 feet, 9 inches. She also won the 100-meter dash (13.29 seconds), the 200 dash (27.42 seconds) and anchored Perry’s 400 relay win with Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson and Anna Nixon (52.90).
Grace O’Neill won the 1,600 run (5 minutes, 59.65 seconds) and 3,200 run (15:23). O’Neill also joined Johnson, Jaidn Sadler and Emma Cochrane to win the 1,600 relay (5:42.90).
Other winners for Perry were Johnson (400 dash, 1:13.53), Cochrane (800 run, 2:38.79), Sadler (300 hurdles, 1:05.83), Sydney Rose (shot put, 30-2) and Brown (pole vault, 7-6).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Orweller wins four times
LAKE ODESSA — Jacob Orweller won the 110-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the pole vault and helped Perry win the 400 relay Tuesday during an 83-53 loss to Lakewood.
Orweller clocked 16.64 seconds in the 110 hurdles and 43.76 in the 300. He won the pole vault at 11-6. Orweller, Troy Barber, Nick Barber and Rease Teel placed first in the 400 relay in 46.69.
Teel won both the 100 dash (11.38) and 200 dash (23.58). Barber was first in the 800 run (2:13.55).
Perry also won the 3,200 relay with Nathaniel Cochrane, Ben Hinkley, Elliott Mergos and David Zheng (14:04).
