I have only been to a casino a handful of times in my life.
The bulk of these experiences came in my childhood, which featured sporadic forays into Mt. Pleasant’s Soaring Eagle Resort for the express purpose of visiting the expansive dinner buffet contained therein.
Though it wasn’t our destination, I was thoroughly enraptured by the technicolor panorama of the gaming floor. The bells and whistles of the slot machines contributed to a suitably carnival atmosphere which couldn’t help but — and indeed, is probably intended to — favorably impress my malleable young psyche.
The buffet provided a relatively subdued atmosphere by contrast. It did have a soft-serve ice cream machine, however — which went a long way towards making up any disappointment I may have felt in not getting to range free among the craps games and poker hands.
Whatever gambling impulses these little adventures may have implanted were not destined to take deep root. My accountant mother saw to that. Her years of evangelizing for fiscal responsibility may not exactly have turned me into a perfect steward of my finances (sorry mom) but it did at least give me a healthy fear of actively lighting dollar bills on fire. And I pay down my credit card on time every month, so there’s that.
The only time I’ve wagered anything in a casino was in January 2015.
To set the scene: I was flying back to Michigan from San Diego after having visited my father over Christmas and had a connection to make in Las Vegas.
Now, everybody knows that Nevada is a gambling haven, but unless you’ve been there it’s difficult to appreciate just how ubiquitous it is. They’ve got slot machine in restaurants, slot machines in gas stations and, of course, slot machines in the airport.
At this point in my life, I’m well an truly over the idea of slot machines — if I’m going to dump money into a colorful box, I ought to at least be getting some interactive entertainment value from it; pulling a lever and watching some wheels spin isn’t it — so I don’t even consider giving one a try. But, as it transpires, my flight into Detroit is overbooked and Southwest Airlines is looking for volunteers to stay over until tomorrow morning.
Typically, this is the last thing I’d want to do, but, on this occasion, I don’t have anywhere to be the next day, and I have a second cousin who happens to be a Las Vegas police officer willing to billet me for a night, so I take the $400 voucher the airline is offering and set out to see some of the city.
Naturally, a big chunk of the downtown scenery is casinos and I just can’t help but wander in to a few. At one of them — I don’t remember which, but it may have been Caesar’s Palace — I finally succumbed to the excess of stimulus and decided to take a whack at a dollar slot.
I swiped my card — they really want it to be as easy as possible for you to give them your money — pulled the handle and watched the whizzing and whirring. To my great surprise, the flashy Rube Goldberg in front of me magically transmuted my $1 into 10. Suddenly, I understood what the appeal was. Free money!
Fate was clearly on my side, so I went for another spin. This time I got zip, and was thrown bodily off of cloud nine. All of the sudden, I remembered my anti-gambling scruples and decided that I should take my $9 profit and run while I could still say I had beaten Vegas at its own game.
This vaguely bloviating heap of exposition is my way of saying that, in my personal life, I don’t gamble. Not even a little bit.
As such, the spread is an arcane and unknowable construction liable to vex me into an early grave. The past two weeks have proven that I clearly have no idea what I’m doing with these score-based picks. So henceforth, I am committed — at the college and pro levels — to choosing the outcome that I would like to happen, rather than what I expect to happen.
I’m going all in on visualizing success … or something like that.
Anyway, here are my picks for Week 4:
Byron (0-3) at Durand (3-0)
The Eagles have scored seven points and given up 173 through three games this year. Pick: Durand
Chesaning (2-1) at Pinconning (0-3)
Chesaning has been an interesting team to forecast in 2022. The Indians are 2-1 under first-year head coach Matt Walter, but their wins have been dogfights against perennial cellar dwellers, so it’s hard to know how much to credit them. The Indians have another downtrodden program on the schedule in Week 4: Pinconning has won two games in the past three seasons. Pick: Chesaning.
Lake Fenton (1-2) at Corunna (3-0)
This is probably the most compelling game on the prep schedule this week. Corunna has gotten nice and comfy on the new turf field at Nick Annese Stadium, reeling off three straight wins to kick off the season, and the Cavs will be at home yet again against the Blue Devils. Despite having the inferior record, Lake Fenton doesn’t profile as any sort of pushover.
The Blue Devils’ losses have come against Gaylord and Swartz Creek, Division 2 schools which each figure to be on a playoff track based on their early returns. Meanwhile, Lake Fenton’s convincingly beat Ortonville Brandon 30-14. Corunna’s victories have all come against teams with losing records.
I think the game will turn on how well Lake Fenton is able to contain Corunna’s wonder twins, QB Wyatt and WR Tarick Bower. If their 100-meter dash times from the Flint Metro League track and field championships this past spring are any indication, they’ll be the fastest guys on the field and speed kills.
Swartz Creek’s Devlin Lorincz, whose speed is comparable to the Bowerses, racked up 166 rushing yards on 18 carries against the Devils in Week 2. Their athleticism should also help to mitigate Lake Fenton’s passing potency, centered on wide receiver Jack Conley, who had 106 yards vs. Swartz Creek and 148 yards against Brandon in Week 3. It’ll be close, but I’m thinking that the Bowers, plus a little more home cooking, will enable the Cavs to pull out a tight one. Pick: Corunna.
No. 5 Morrice (3-0) at Webberville (0-3)
Morrice has been doing Morrice things in 2022, going 3-0 with a plus-108 point differential. Webberville, meanwhile, has been doing Webberville things, namely losing badly. Pick: Morrice.
Laingsburg (1-2) at Saranac (1-2)
Laingsburg isn’t going to turn the ball over six times, like Perry did against the Red Hawks last week. Pick: Laingsburg.
No. 2 New Lothrop (3-0)
at Mt. Morris (0-3)
Maybe I should pick Mt. Morris. The Panthers haven’t beaten the Hornets before. They’re due, right? Pick: New Lothrop.
Ovid-Elsie (1-2) at Montrose (2-1)
The Marauders fought hard against Durand last week, throwing everything they had into stopping the Railroaders bullyball ground game. O-E’s intense efforts were rewarded — the Railroaders were held to just 28 points, dropping their season average from 53.5 per game to 45 — but Durand still had enough in the tank to get the win.
This week the Marauders draw Montrose, which is every inch as potent as Durand on offense, but with more variety in its approach, leaving me none too sanguine about O-E’s ability to go on the road and pull of the upset. Pick: Montrose.
Owosso (1-2) at Goodrich (2-1)
It will be interesting to see if the Trojans can pull off the neat trick of going 3-6 in back-to-back seasons with their wins coming against the same three opponents. Pick: Goodrich.
Lakewood (2-1) at Perry (2-1)
What should be the second most-compelling high school matchup on offer in Week 3, by virtue of being the only one featuring two teams with winning records, could actually turn out to be something of a snooze. Yes, both teams are 2-1, but the Ramblers haven’t scored a point on Lakewood since 2019, and hold an 0-13 record in the all-time series. This trend has kept up even though the Vikings haven’t posted a winning record since 2018. They just have Perry’s number.
Neither of the teams’ 2022 wins qualify as impressive, but Lakewood’s loss to 3-0 Belding is more excusable than Perry’s gaffe-laden whiff against a bad Saranac team. It wouldn’t shock me if Perry cleaned things up and beat Lakewood, but that would be betting against a lot of history. Pick: Lakewood.
UConn at No. 4 Michigan (-46.5)
My initial impulse, after getting burned picking Michigan to cover its outrageous spread against Hawaii last week, was to take the points vs. UConn, but, as discussed in my intro, I’ve elected to forego attempting to be savvy down here. I’m a Wolverine and I want to see J.J. McCarthy go boom. Pick: Michigan, 52-3.
No. 11 Michigan St. at Washington (-3.5)
Maybe “Tuck” really is “comin.’” Maybe the Spartans are headed back to their Dantonio-era peak, only this time with a bunch of insufferable catchphrases. God, I hope not. All strength to Michael Penix Jr.’s arm. Pick: Washington, 35-14.
Commanders at Lions (-2.5)
Yes, Aidan Hutchinson sucked against Philadelphia. That’s really not what you want out of your No. 2 overall draft pick, but Detroit showed some surprising spunk on offense. D’Andre Swift is a dude. And Carson Wentz is a walking turnover. I really think the Lions have this. (They’re for sure going to lose). Pick: Lions, 27-24.
