BYRON — Cam Orr and Brady Birchmeier each recorded shutout pitching wins as New Lothrop swept Byron Monday with matching 10-0 victories.
The Hornets improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Orr pitched all five innings of the first game. He allowed one hit — Billy Bailey’s fourth-inning single. Orr struck out eight and walked three. Avery Morse and Orr each had two hits and drove in two runs.
In Game 2, Birchmeier scattered three hits over six innings, striking out 11 and walking three.
Orr and Jordan Belmar each had two hits with Trevor Eustace driving in two runs.
Montrose downs O-E, 7-6
MONTROSE — Montrose edged Ovid-Elsie 7-6 in the first game of a planned doubleheader Monday.
Game 2 was called after three innings due to darkness with the Marauders leading 6-3. It’s not certain whether the game will be completed.
Carson Gregory took the loss. Gregory pitched five innings, yielding four hits and five runs. He struck out eight and walked two.
Ovid-Elsie, 3-2 in the MMAC and 3-6 overall, featured Brandon Zruna going 3-for-4, including two RBIs. Braxton Stenger was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Kayden Leslie tripled and doubled.
Leslie was 2-for-3 in Game 2. Ian Hehrer pitched for the Marauders, giving up two hits and three runs.
Flushing sweeps Cavs
CORUNNA — Flushing defeated Corunna Monday, 12-3 and 6-1.
The Cavaliers fell to 0-8 in the Flint Metro League while the Raiders improved to 7-3 in the FML.
Cole Mieske, Hunter McCorkle, Collin Thompson and Kaiden Devellis singled for Corunna in Game 1. Thompson drove in two runs.
Carson Socia pitched four innings for the Cavaliers, giving up seven runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked nine. DeVellis pitched three innings and gave up five runs on seven hits. He struck out one and walked two.
In Game 2, Corunna was limited to three hits by Mieske, Scout Jones and Gavin Darling.
Caleb Stahr pitched five innings, surrendering six runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked three. Mieske pitched two innings and yielded no runs and two hits. He walked two.
Lakewood sweeps Perry
LAKE ODESSA — Lakewood deafeated Perry 12-2 and 13-3 Monday.
Anthony Lewis had two hits for the Ramblers in the five-inning first game.
Jylon Peek pitched three innings and gave up nine runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out eight. Blake Lantis pitched an inning and gave up three runs and one hit. He fanned one and walked one.
In Game 2, Joey McGraw-Allen lined two hits for Perry. Peek singled and drove in a run.
