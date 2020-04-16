Ovid-Elsie’s Josie Nash announced on social media Monday she will play soccer in the fall at Northwood University.
Nash, the 2019 Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year as a junior, will not get a senior season this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. She scored 43 goals with 11 assists in 2019, helping the Marauders win the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title.
“I love my home of O-E, but I am so excited to see where Northwood will take me as a student-athlete in the future to come! #timberwolves,” Nash wrote Monday on Twitter.
