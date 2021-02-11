CORUNNA — Corunna’s boys basketball team rose to 2-0 with its second home nonconference victory in as many days, sinking West Michigan Aviation Academy 67-41 Wednesday.
Senior point guard Cole Mieske scored 19 points and handed out six assists. Senior Carson Socia, sinking four 3-pointers, added 15 points and six assists. Senior Caleb Stahr scored 10 points with four steals.
Peyton Termeer had eight rebounds and seven points, while Wyatt Bower scored six points.
The Cavaliers — who broke out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter and a 27-17 lead by halftime — were aided by seven 3-pointers. Corunna beat Flint New Standard Academy 71-41 in its opener Tuesday.
Luke Riebel scored eight points for the Aviators, now 1-1.
Webberville 61, Durand 46
DURAND — Austin Kelley scored 17 points and Gabe Lynn added 14, but Durand fell 61-46 Wednesday to Webberville.
Ben Nebo scored eight points for the Railroaders, who fell to 0-2 overall.
Durand finished with seven 3-pointers, including three from Kelley and two from Nebo. But a 7-for-19 effort at the free-throw line didn’t help the Railroaders.
Dawson Lott scored 22 points for the Spartans.
Tawas 53, Byron 46
BYRON — Justin Frye scored 16 points but Byron came up short Tuesday in its season opener against Tawas.
Nathan Erdman added 11 points for the Eagles (0-1) and James Miller scored 10. Caden Aldrich grabbed seven rebounds, while Jalen Branch had five blocks. Miller recorded three assists.
Elijah Gatica-Gonzales led the Owls (1-0) with 12 points.
