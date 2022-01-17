CORUNNA — Corunna junior Sydney Gillett scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and four assists and senior teammate Ellie Toney scored 22 points with 16 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Cavaliers defeated Ortonville Brandon 58-52 Friday in girls basketball play.
Corunna (5-4, 2-2 Flint Metro League Stars Division) won for the fourth straight game. Jenna Bauman scored five points and Jorja Napier scored four.
Brandon (2-6, 0-4 Flint Metro Stars) got 29 points and seven 3-pointers from sophomore guard Riley Abney.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 1 0-0 2, Jenna Bauman 2 0-0 5, Ellie Toney 6 9-13 22, Sydnie Gillett 10 2-4 25, Jorja Napier 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 11-17 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.