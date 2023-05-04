Emma Holmes

Corunna junior Emma Holmes, right, battles for possession of the ball against Flint Kearsley sophomore Liliana Garza Wednesday night in the second half at Corunna's Nick Annese Athletic Field. The visiting Hornets captured a 3-0 victory.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

CORUNNA — Corunna’s scoring woes continued Wednesday night but head coach Kyle Gregoricka is convinced that his Cavaliers are getting closer to turning the corner.

Flint Kearsley blanked Corunna, 3-0, at Nick Annese Athletic Field and the Cavaliers suffered their sixth straight scoreless loss in the Flint Metro League. Ever since opening conference play with a 2-1 victory over neighboring rival Owosso back on April 12, Corunna has been shut out by Goodrich (8-0), Fenton (5-0), Flushing (8-0), Clio (1-0), Brandon (1-0) and now the Hornets.

