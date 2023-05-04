CORUNNA — Corunna’s scoring woes continued Wednesday night but head coach Kyle Gregoricka is convinced that his Cavaliers are getting closer to turning the corner.
Flint Kearsley blanked Corunna, 3-0, at Nick Annese Athletic Field and the Cavaliers suffered their sixth straight scoreless loss in the Flint Metro League. Ever since opening conference play with a 2-1 victory over neighboring rival Owosso back on April 12, Corunna has been shut out by Goodrich (8-0), Fenton (5-0), Flushing (8-0), Clio (1-0), Brandon (1-0) and now the Hornets.
Still, Gregoricka is quick to point out that his team has taking positive strides over last season.
“We’re very much improved I’d say,” Gregoricka said. “Our conference is so tough. These same games we lost last year were much more lopsided. So I think we’re definitely making a lot of progress, yes. Defensively it’s great and yes, we’re struggling to create chances offensively. But it’s going to come by holding onto the ball a little bit more and being stronger and being a little bit tougher but we’re working to get there. Last year was my first year and I think it’s a big improvement over last year.”
In fact Corunna’s recent back-to-back 1-0 losses to Clio and Brandon could have easily gone the other way, Gregoricka said.
“We were in both of those right to the end,” the coach said. “I love for these girls to play these competitive games and help us prepare for the playoffs and that’s something we struggled with a little last year — not having a lot of competitive ones and taking a couple of weeks off. No games before the playoffs.”
Gregoricka said his defense has been a positive.
“It’s been a group effort and all of these girls have done a really good job,” the coach said. “One of our captains, Cora Tuller is a senior at center back. But I think, for sure, it’s been a team effort.”
Corunna junior goalie Olivia Karanja was credited with 17 saves Wednesday and helped the Cavaliers stay within 2-0 of the Hornets at halftime.
“Olivia helped keep us in the game and these score lines are shrinking,” Gregoricka said. “In large part by great saves by her. She’s doing a great job.”
Karanja is a two-year starter at goalkeeper.
“I feel we’re getting better at like communicating and telling each other where to go because sometimes you get turned around,” Karanja said.
Kearsley scored on its fifth shot on goal as freshman Sarah Chambers kicked in a point-blank rebound in front of the net with 21 minutes in the half.
The Hornets padded that cushion to 2-0 13 minutes later when senior Ashelyn Hatch scored on a picture-perfect left-footed boot in the upper shelf of the netting.
The only goal in the second half went to Kearsley as Hatch added her second goal of the contest with 13:58 left. She found the left corner of the net.
While Corunna fell to 1-6 in conference play, Kearsley improved to 2-4-1 in the Flint Metro League.
