FENTON — Having suffered the ignominy of back-to-back losses for the first time since 2007 in Weeks 7 and 8, the Hornets bounced back in definitive fashion on Friday, earning a solid win over last year’s Flint Metro League champion Lake Fenton Blue Devils, 21-7.

The key figures in New Lothrop’s (7-2) return to form were the right and left legs of junior quarterback Jack Kulhanek, which accounted for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Hornets largely eschewed the pass. They had just 44 yards, plus one TD (to Nolan Mulcahy) and one INT, through the air.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.