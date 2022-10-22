FENTON — Having suffered the ignominy of back-to-back losses for the first time since 2007 in Weeks 7 and 8, the Hornets bounced back in definitive fashion on Friday, earning a solid win over last year’s Flint Metro League champion Lake Fenton Blue Devils, 21-7.
The key figures in New Lothrop’s (7-2) return to form were the right and left legs of junior quarterback Jack Kulhanek, which accounted for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Hornets largely eschewed the pass. They had just 44 yards, plus one TD (to Nolan Mulcahy) and one INT, through the air.
The Hornets were “bend-don’t-break” on defense. The Blue Devils (3-6) nearly matched New Lothrop in terms of offensive yardage (303-276) but weren’t able to make the most out of their drives, getting shut out in the second half thanks in part to an 0-4 record on fourth-down attempts — the Hornets were 2-for-3.
Senior defensive lineman Grayson Orr logged three tackles for a loss and 1/2 sacks for New Lothrop. Alec Wenzlick had an interception.
Montrose 17, Laingsburg 7
LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg offense possessed the ball for over 30 minutes in Friday night’s game against Montrose, but the Wolfpack struggled to do anything with it, limping along to just 199 yards and one touchdown as they fell to the Rams, 17-7.
Things looked good for Laingsburg early on. The Wolfpack struck first, going up 7-0 on a 2-yard keeper by quarterback Ty Randall and a Jackson Audretsch extra point with 10:44 left in the opening frame, but Montrose would clamp down from there, especially in the running game, where Laingsburg managed just 40 yards on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, the Rams got just enough offense from their quarterback Zack O’Neal — 8-for-12 passing, 90 yards, one TD, 91 yards rushing — to vault ahead.
Even with the loss, Laingsburg, at 6-3, will be playoff bound. Perhaps they’ll even get another crack at Montrose (6-3). The two teams met in the postseason three times between 2015 and 2017.
MORRICE — Both teams scored touchdowns in overtime but Morrice’s two-point conversion came up short and Fulton came away with a 40-38 victory Friday.
Fulton had scored first in OT on a two-yard run and two-point conversion.
Morrice’s Wyatt Cartier scored in OT on a 10-yard run.
The loss left the Orioles with a final regular season record of 7-2 while the Pirates also finished 7-2.
Travis Farrow rushed for 80 yards and two TDs for Morrice on 15 carries. Drew McGowan ran for 52 yards and one TD while Cartier scored two TDs, with a 75-yard kick-off return and his OT rushing TD.
Chesaning 35, Carrollton 20
CHESANING — Brayden Florian rushed for 114 yards and two TDs on 21 carries as Chesaning downed Carrollton 35-20 in its regular season finale Friday.
Lucas Powell rushed for 81 yards and one TD. He also passed for another touchdown. Max Volk rushed for a score while Reese Greenfelder had two receptions, one for a TD. Greenfelder also had a team-high 12 tackles while Vito Maniaci added seven tackles and one fumble recovery.
Chesaning improved to 5-4 overall while Carrollton fell to 2-7.
PERRY — In their final conest of 2022 the Ramblers were stung good and proper by the Bath Fighting Bees, losing 30-10. Perry’s lone touchdown came on the ground courtesy of Nic Barber, who finished with 65 yards.
Elsewhere safety Timothy Hall got in on 19 tackles for the second time in as many weeks. Lineman Cameron Doody had nine tackles. Austin Poirier had seven.
OWOSSO — Owosso stumbled in its last game of the season, falling to Adrian 26-0 after beating the Maples in 2021. The Trojans finish with a 1-8 record, having dropped eight straight after a season-opening win over Wyoming-Kellogsville.
Carson City-Crystal 48, Byron 0
BYRON — The Eagles wound down their season with a 48-0 loss to Carson City-Crystal (8-1) on Friday, finishing the year a winless 0-9.
