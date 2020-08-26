RUSH TWP. — Owosso’s girls golf team opened the season Monday with a 229-257 loss to Holly at Owosso Country Club.
Ellie Feldpausch shot 49 on the front nine, one shot out of medalist honors.
Kendall Stilwell was the medalist with a 48 for the Bronchos.
