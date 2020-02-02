GRASS LAKE — New Lothrop won the Grass Lake Wrestling Invitational Saturday. The Hornets had 10 top three finishers and won five weight classes en-route to the tournament win. Logan Wolford (130), Jackson Knieper (140), Justin Carnahan (189), Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285) were those first place finishers.
Laingsburg also participated in the tournament and finished 15th with 25.5 points.
Corunna fares 3-2
OVID-ELSIE — Corunna finished 3-2 after starting 0-2 Saturday at the Marauder Team Invitational.
The Cavaliers defeated Ithaca 53-15, Perry 48-24 and Valley Lutheran 48-24. Xavier Anderson, Ty Anderson and Deckland Davis all finished the meet undefeated for Corunna.
The host Marauders finished 2-3 on the day with victories against Owosso 39-36 and Perry, 48-21.
Max Spiess (119) and Gavyn Perry (130) were undefeated on the day.
Owosso also went 2-3 for the day.
Going undefeated for the Trojans were Colton Blaha, Kristian Keyes and Dominic Patterson.
