LAINGSBURG — Senior midfielder Brayden Thomas of Laingsburg has already scored a career-high 15 goals with a team-high 10 assists this season.
But more than his scoring and passing ability, the talented soccer player has gained the respect of his teammates as a consummate leader.
“He has grown into a true leader his senior year-along with our other captains,” Laingsburg head coach Natalie Elkins said. “Players listen to his corrections and encouragement, and seek them out for advice. He and Dylan (Hulliberger) have the best stats on the team because they are trusted to take care of possession and because the rest of the team knows they can distribute well and unselfishly.”
Thomas can do things with the ball that many other players can’t, said the coach.
“As one of the best ball handlers on the team, he is not selfish — passing when it’s a smarter choice for the assist, not taking a poor shot,” Elkins said.
His ability to put the ball in the net this season has been probably his biggest area of improvement, Thomas noted.
“We’ve always had a solid defense but we couldn’t score and this year it’s a little bit opposite,” he said. “We have a heavy offense.”
Hulliberger has a team-high 19 goals. Along with Thomas, the two have formed a potent 1-2 scoring punch.
“I’ve had a couple of hat tricks and I think the first game of the season, I had four goals,” Thomas said. “I’ve normally been a facilitator, but after last year we lost most of our strikers and goal scorers. I’ve had to work on scoring this year and so it’s been a little bit of both (scoring and facilitating).”
The Wolfpack (8-3-4) head into the districts with one goal in mind — capturing the district championship, according to Thomas.
Lansing Christian, ranked No. 3 in the state’s Division 4 soccer rankings, won the Greater Lansing Activities Conference championship in unbeaten fashion and stands 18-2 overall. The Pilgrims are the favorites to win the district tournament at Laingsburg. Thomas said the Wolfpack — which finished third in the conference at 6-2-2 — are hoping to say something about that.
“One of our best games was against Lansing Christian (last Tuesday),” Thomas said. “We lost 2-1 but I think we held our own and proved we could win. Lansing Christian is not really our rival but that’s the team we have to beat to win districts … A huge thing was try to win the second half and we did. We were down 2-0 at halftime and then scored one goal and held them scoreless in the second half. The game felt a lot more even and we started making passes and stuff.”
Elkins agreed with Thomas about the Lansing Christian game, saying “My seniors want the district trophy. The end. And have worked very hard to improve to be able to compete for it.”
Laingsburg will take on Clio in its final regular season game Tuesday and begins its district quest at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Perry (8-7-1). The winner moves on to the second round at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Laingsburg to face the winner of Dansville (11-7-1) and Maple Valley (2-14). The district championship game is set for Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. in Laingsburg.
The only year Laingsburg won a boys district soccer championship was in 2008, when it played as a consolidated Laingsburg/Bath squad. That year the team also won a regional crown and reached the state semifinals, losing 2-0 to Dexter.
Thomas said his college choice for next year is undecided but said he is leaning toward pursuing a degree in business management. His cumulative GPA is approximately 3.8. He is a member of the National Honor Society.
Thomas has also competed as a varsity basketball player and a varsity golf at Laingsburg.
Thomas started as a 5-foot-6 point guard on the Laingsburg boys basketball team last winter and plans to compete again on the hardwood this winter. He helped the Wolfpack finish 12-9 overall.
