OWOSSO — Macy Irelan allowed one run in 12 innings of work Thursday as Owosso swept Goodrich, 10-0, 11-1.
Irelan pitched a shutout in the opener, allowing two hits over six innings while striking out 13.
The Trojan offense erupted for six runs in the fifth inning, with RBIs by Karley Kincaid, Lexi Hemker, Reyn Tuttle, Madyson Rainey and Reese Thayer.
Irelan held her ground in the nightcap, surrendering one run on two hits in six innings while striking out nine.
Tuttle, Irelan, Thayer and Nevaeh Ginger led Owosso with two hits each in game two.
O-E splits with Laingsburg
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie overcame a game one loss to earn a split with Laingsburg Friday, winning 10-8 and losing 19-4.
The Marauders trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Jolene Nash doubled on a 1-2 count, driving in two runs.
Ovid-Elsie built a six-run lead in the fifth inning, holding off Laingsburg’s late four-run charge to secure the victory.
Olivia Burt picked up the win for the Marauders, allowing six hits and four runs over three innings. Gracie Schultz recorded the final nine outs to earn the save.
Defensive struggles and a slow start plagued O-E in game one as Laingsburg erupted for five runs in the first inning and nine runs in the third to stake a 15-4 lead. The Wolfpack tacked on two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
