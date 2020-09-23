FLINT — Jay Tuttle of Owosso prevailed at second singles and the Trojans won three of four doubles tests to forge a 4-4 tie against Kearsley Tuesday.
Tuttle topped Cayden Lewis 6-0, 6-0. Addie Kregger and Carter Pline won 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles for the Trojans.
Harrison Ketchum and Rory Grinnell won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles, while Aaron Jafri and Everett McKay won 6-3, 6-1 at third doubles.
