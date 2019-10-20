PICKFORD — Morrice’s eight-man football team dropped its first game in two seasons, losing to Crystal Falls Forest Park 22-14, Saturday afternoon.
Morrice fell to 7-1 on the season while Crystal Falls improved to 6-2.
The loss marked the Orioles’ first since Nov. 3, 2017 in the regionals and their first regular season loss since Oct. 6, 2017.
Jonathan Carpenter led the Morrice rushing attack with 49 yards and a touchdown
Forest Park held the Orioles to 3-for-13 passing efficiency for 81 yards and a TD.
On the defensive side, Morrice’s Caden Mortinsen and Peyton Smith each had 17 tackles.
