Well, here we are toward the end of the Pigskin Picks season. Lo and behold, the new guy is tied for second place — not bad. Pay no mind to the combined record designation, or that I’m in fact tied in second with Josh Champlin.
Instead focus on just how far I’ve climbed to get here.
When I last wrote up one of these columns I had a head injury and was sitting in fifth place near the bottom, but now my brain is back to normal and, like I predicted back in October, I’m firmly in the mix.
Some things haven’t changed though. My record picking high school games is still good (great some weeks), while against the spread I still struggle because Michigan State football decided to take another year off, while Michigan didn’t want to beat down certain opponents (cough, cough Illinois).
Suttons Bay (12-0) vs. Colon (12-0)
After Colon defeated defending Division 1 eight-man champion Morrice in the semifinals last week, several people on the Orioles sideline told me that they believed that the Magi would go on to win the title. And it’s hard to disagree with them. Colon was able to shut down one of the more efficient offenses in high school football while also being able put up a high volume of points against one of the best defenses with its lethal read option attack … Colon 28, Suttons Bay 14.
Pickford (11-1) vs. Portland St. Patrick (12-0)
Both these have a lot of recent postseason success. With this being their first time ever facing off, I’ll give the edge to the undefeated squad in the D2 eight-man title game … Portland St. Patrick 42, Pickford 28.
P-W (12-0) vs. Iron Mountain (12-0)
In a preliminary bout tonight before the two eight-man title games Saturday, a pair of unbeatens in Division 7 face off in the semifinals at the Superior Dome. Pewamo-Westphalia took out defending champ New Lothrop last week, so give me the Pirates … P-W 28, Iron Mountain 24.
Lansing Catholic (11-1) vs. Kingsley (12-0)
Lansing Catholic’s only loss was to powerhouse Portland — which the Panthers later rectified with a 21-0 win in the first round of the playoffs. I’ll take the Panthers … Lansing Catholic 21, Kinglsey 14.
Fowler (11-1) vs. Reading (11-1)
The last time these two teams met on the gridiron was in 1999. Fowler cruised to a 31-6 victory. Since then both teams have made championship appearances, but only one has gotten a title. Edge goes to the defending champs … Reading 28, Fowler 22.
Cass City (11-1) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-0)
In another battle of teams that have never met before, Jackson Lumen Christi has the playoff experience as they look to get back to the championship for the fourth time in five years, this time in Division 7. But don’t sleep on Cass City, whose offense averages over 36 points per game and has a defense that hasn’t allowed more than a touchdown since Week 1 … Cass City 28, Jackson Lumen Christi 18.
Detroit Country Day (12-0) vs. Flint Powers (10-2)
Flint Powers finds itself back in the semifinals for the first time since their 2015 season where it fell in the championship. I don’t think the Chargers will make it back to the championship, since they are facing a Detroit Country Day defense that allows under seven points per game … Detroit Country Day 28, Flint Powers 17.
DeWitt (10-2) vs. Muskegon (12-0)
Last time these teams met in 2017, Muskegon made it look easy against DeWitt in a 49-0 win. The Panthers will look to avenge that loss, but it may prove to be a tall order since Muskegon has only lost twice in the playoffs since — and both came in the championship game … Muskegon 35, DeWitt 21.
Sterling Heights Stevenson (8-4) vs. Davison (10-2)
The battle of two teams that haven’t made a deep postseason run in 10 years. Sterling Heights has found itself on a hot streak since mid-October, but I don’t think that will be enough to carry them past Davison …Davison 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 16
No. 12 Michigan (-9.5) at Indiana
Now Michigan has cost me in this position before. The Wolverines are about to take on a very beatable team with a reasonable line that they have handled with ease in the past. Which is why I’m picking them to cover — but know that I’m not happy about it and fully expect them to hack it up somehow … Michigan 35, Indiana 17.
Michigan State (-20.5) at Rutgers
Now most years this would be an easy pick for Michigan State, but have you seen the tire fire that is Spartan football this year? One week it’s the offense, the next week it’s coaching, the next it’s blowing a 28-3 lead to Illinois. I don’t trust Spartans to beat anyone by over 20 points — even Rutgers. Also, when these teams met last, MSU was only able to limp away with a 14-10 victory in East Lansing … MSU 31, Rutgers 14.
Lions (-3.5) at Redskins
It’s no secret that the Lions have had a rough year, starting with the game against Arizona where they blew a lead and ended with a tie. They followed up that disappointment with close losses to the Chiefs, Packers, Raiders, Bears and Cowboys and lost starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to a back injury along the way. A good beat down win over a pitiful team like Washington should at least temporarily distract from another lost season … Lions 27, Washington 9
