OTISVILLE — A 3-1 victory over Otisville LakeVille sealed Ovid-Elsie’s boys soccer league championship Monday.
The Marauders captured the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title, finishing 7-0-1.
Colin Fluharty scored the first goal with a hard-hit ball that hit the crossbar, bounced, hit the crossbar again and then went in.
After LakeVille tied the score later in the first half, the Marauders scored twice in the second half, as Jackson Thornton and Josh Swender both found the net off assists by Camren Cuthbert.
“We have been struggling through injuries all season but the boys pulled out the win to keep us undefeated in the conference,” Ovid-Elsie coach Justin Fluharty said.
Ovid-Elsie was coming off a key win in a showdown of MMAC unbeatens Friday as the Marauders edged Byron 1-0. The teams had battled to a 2-2 tie earlier this season.
Friday’s game was scoreless through most of the first half. But Ian Hehrer scored in the 30th minute off an assist by Cal Byrnes. Heher finished the crossing pass with a header.
“Both teams had a lot of shots but most just did not find the net,” Fluharty said. “Our game plan was to score first and then defend. I knew Byron had a dangerous attack, but was confident if we scored first we could defend well enough to hold on. Our defense was led by Colin Fluharty and Brandon Grieder did a great job shutting down Byron’s shooters. The other defenders — Jesse Hodges, Kayden Leslie and Evan Heher played great.”
Nate Reser had 14 saves for Ovid-Elsie.
Byron finished 6-1-1 in conference play. The Eagles featured Billy Bailey’s four saves.
Owosso 2, Holly 1
OWOSSO — Brennen Baran scored in the 79th minute off an assist by Hunter Babcock and Owosso beat Holly 2-1 Monday.
“Ultimately, with 40 seconds on the clock, Hunter Babcock beat a few defenders working his way up the right side of the field towards Holly’s goal,” Owosso coach Phil Gobel said. “Babcock sent a perfect cross to our center forward, Brennen Baran, who headed the ball past the opposing goalkeeper and into the back of the net for the game-winning score.”
Owosso (2-8-1 Flint Metro Stars, 2-8-1 overall) got 11 saves from Charles DeWeese. Jacob Clarke of Owosso tied the score 1-1 in the 36th minute.
Owosso opens district play today by hosting Fowlerville at 6:15 p.m.
