BYRON — Matthew Williams scored four goals and Byron defeated Durand 4-1 Tuesday at Eagle Stadium.
Williams, who now has 19 goals on the season, gave Byron (13-1-1, 5-0-1 MMAC) a 1-0 first-half lead while scoring in the 11th minute. Nick Hormann got the assist.
After Durand’s Macy Friend tied it at 1 on an unassisted goal with 25 minutes left, Williams scored three times inside the final 13 minutes.
Williams, getting assists from Justin Frye, James Miller and Hunter Helka, scored in the 67th minute, 75th minute and 76th minute.
Billy Bailey made four saves for Byron. Evan Burr made 20 saves for Durand (2-8, 2-6 MMAC).
Ovid-Elsie 3, Chesaning 0
ELSIE — Camren Cuthbert, Ian Hehrer and Joshua Swender scored as Ovid-Elsie downed Chesaning, 3-0 Monday.
Cuthbert, Hehrer and Colin Fluharty all had assists for the Marauders (6-2-1, 5-0-1 MMAC). Nate Reser had seven saves for O-E, which scored twice in the first five minutes.
“With three starters out and a number of other players nursing injuries, we played strong,” Ovid-Elsie coach Justin Fluharty said.
Brandon 7, Owosso 1
ORTONVILLE — Brandon defeated Owosso 7-1 Monday.
No other details were available at press time.
The Trojans fell to 0-7-1 overall.
