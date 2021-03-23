OWOSSO — Owosso held on for a 38-37 district-opening victory Monday over Chesaning for its first postseason win in seven years.
Owosso (4-10) led by senior Reyn Tuttle’s 13 points and seven rebounds, advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Division 2 district semifinal against Lake Fenton (11-1).
“I’m just so happy, we deserved this and we worked so hard,” Tuttle said. “I’m just happy to see it finally pay off for us … I think a big part of it was our mindset. We came in knowing, it’s this or we’re done and we’re not ready to be done yet.”
Freshman Peyton Spicer added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans.
“We were just really trying to keep up the intensity and just stop them — and trying to keep up our energy the whole game,” Spicer said.
Owosso atoned for last year’s 50-35 first-round district loss at Chesaning to the Indians. The Trojans’ last tournament victory came Feb. 24, 2014, against Saginaw Arthur Hill.
“We won one,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “Our defense really turned the corner about halfway through the season. And we worked on changing our attitude around here a little bit. And our compete level goes up because of that.”
Senior Karissa Ferry had nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Chesaning (7-6), which started the season 6-0 but lost its final five games, including two by one point. Lilly Skaryd scored eight points with four rebounds and three steals, while Allison Oakes scored seven points with six rebounds.
The game came down to the final seconds, but Chesaning was unable to convert its final two possessions — one with 18 seconds left, and then in the last frantic few seconds after a steal near halfcourt after Owosso inbounded under its own basket with eight seconds remaining.
“We started out slow and we struggled early,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “I mean you only give up 16 points at halftime and you don’t have the lead? Our offense struggled tonight. And we had five or six good looks in the last minute to win it. Sometimes they just don’t go in … My seniors did a great job. They battled, they never quit.”
Chesaning took its first lead, 25-24, as the third quarter ended, with Preslee Slankard’s basket with 10 seconds left in the frame. The game was tied three times in the fourth quarter. Chesaning’s final lead, at 33-32, came with 3:15 left on Skaryd’s 3-pointer.
Owosso went ahead 34-33 and Tuttle converted a driving lay-in with 1:56 left to expand it to three. Moments later, Spicer came up with a steal and a left-handed layup to make it five.
Ferry split two free throws with 1:21 left to cut it to 38-34. Then with 48 seconds left, Ferry caught an inbounds pass and in the same motion shot in mid-air to score, bringing Chesaning to within two.
Chesaning’s Ava Devereaux split a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left to finish the scoring.
Kendall Anderson had eight points, five steals and four rebounds for Owosso — two coming on the defensive end in the final minute.
“She’s a girl who is unfazed by whatever is going on — she’s just ready to compete,” Dwyer said.
Owosso scoring: Skotti Ball-Duley 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Ball-Duley 2 0-0 4, Kendall Anderson 4 0-5 8, Reyn Tuttle 6 1-2 13, Peyton Spicer 5 1-4 11.
Chesaning scoring: Karissa Ferry 3 3-4 9, Lilly Skaryd 3 1-2 8, Allison Oakes 3 1-4 7, Meghan Florian 2 2-4 6, Avery Butcher 1 0-0 2, Ava Devereaux 1 1-2 3, Preslee Slankard 1 0-0 2.
