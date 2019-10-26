ST. JOHNS — New Lothrop’s Carson Hersch took third overall to pace a trio of area boys to qualify for the state finals at Fridays’ Division 3 regional meet at Uncle Johns Cider Mill.
Hersch finished in 15 minutes, 56.3 seconds behind Pewamo Westphalia runners Ashton Walker (15:53.7) and Hayden German (15:54.8).
Also qualifying for the finals Nov. 4 at Michigan International Speedway were Ryan O’Neill of Perry, who was sixth in 16:46.9, and New Lothrop’s Drew Kohlmann (14th in 17:17.5).
St. Louis won the team competition with 80 points. New Lothrop was sixth (155). Chesaning was ninth, Perry took 10th, Laingburg placed 12th and Ovid-Elsie was 13th.
Chesaning was paced in 18th by Levi Maier (17:25.5). Laingsburg’s Caleb Clark was 62nd (18:59.5) and Ben Maynard was 76th for Ovid-Elsie (20:09.8).
On the girls side, New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp punched her MIS ticket by taking eighth in 19:52.2. Perry’s Grace O’Neill (10th, 20:06.1) and Ovid-Elsie’s Emme Koutz (13th, 20:12.7) are also Brooklyn-bound.
Emma Soelberg (35th, 21:41.4) was Chesaning’s top finisher. Emma Kribs finished 34th for Laingsburg in 21:35.2.
P-W won the team title with 50 points. Chesaning placed sixth with 209, followed by New Lothrop in seventh (223).
Ovid Elsie and Perry took eighth and ninth, respectively, with Laingsburg rounding out the area field in 11th.
