If the MHSAA football playoffs began today, seven area teams would be in the postseason under the new qualifying format.
Chesaning, Ovid-Elsie, Corunna, Durand, New Lothrop, Laingsburg and Morrice are all above the cut line in their respective divisions.
The MHSAA playoff format this fall is based solely on playoff points, which award teams for playing bigger schools and tougher schedules. There is no automatic qualification based on wins. The top 32 teams make the postseason in Divisions 1-8 and the top 16 in the two 8-player divisions.
Chesaning (3-0) is currently in the best position, ranking sixth in Division 6 with 38.00 points. Lansing Catholic is first (48.000). The Indians have been bolstered by beating three Class B schools and have started 3-0 for the first time since 2008.
Ovid-Elsie (2-1) is 20th in Division 6 (29.000) after beating Montrose on a last-minute field goal last week. Durand is also in the D6 field, tied for 28th with Kent City (24.667).
Corunna (2-1) comes in 25th in Division 5 (27.667). The Cavaliers have won two straight after dropping their opener to Fowlerville.
Defending D7 champion New Lothrop is 18th (26.667). Jackson Lumen Christi is first (48.667); the Titans beat the Hornets 27-14 in Week 1. Laingsburg is also currently in the D7 field, holding the 28th (21.33) spot. Perry (1-2) checked in at 45th (12.000), picking up some points after last week’s win over Saranac. East Jordan holds the final playoff spot with 19.417 points.
Morrice is in a four-way tie for eighth in 8-man Division 2 (26.000) with Colon, Pellston and Portland St. Patrick, but the Orioles are safely in for now.
Byron (0-3) is well below the cut line in Division 8, sitting 54th (2.333).
Owosso (1-2) sits 46th in Division 4 (19.667). Whitehall and Adrian are the last two teams holding playoff spots, tied with 29.333 points. Owosso and Adrian play each other in Week 9.
