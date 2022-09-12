Reserving a campsite at the Rifle River Recreation area was easy enough with midnrreservations.com. I found the website easy to navigate by simply entering the location, arrival and departure dates, number in the party and camping equipment such as tents or trailers. With a few clicks the payment was made and my mind was eased to know I would have a specific site when I made the distant trek north.
My adventure would include exploring the vast Huron Manistee National Forest in Ogemaw County just north of the camp. To do so with a two-wheel drive pickup didn’t make a lot of sense, however, with the cost of fuel and the uncertainty of the condition of the dirt roads and trails. That little light bulb in my brain then clicked on and led me to uncover what it would take run an ATV on the trails, so it was back to the computer for reference.
I learned that an ORV trail permit is required when operating on state-designated ORV trails and scramble areas. The cost is $10 (plus $26.25 for the ORV license) for a total of $36.25. ORV trail permits are not valid as a stand-alone license; an ORV license must also be purchased.
Furthermore, an ORV license is required to ride eligible county roads, frozen surface of public waters, state forest roads (open to ORV use) and eligible national forest roads. The cost is $26.25 and both the trail permit and license are valid for one year, which begins April 1 and ends March 31 of the following year.
The question had become how to get these trail stickers. Nowhere online did I find the answer, so I contacted the Michigan Secretary of State for the solution. The automated system informed me that I’d have to wait on hold, or I could get a return call when it was my turn. I chose that option, because I could go about my business without a phone stuck to my ear.
The call came as advertised and at this point in the process I was transferred to a person who led me to believe I was on the right trail. He signed me up for an appointment at the Secretary of State the next morning. Ah, now we were getting somewhere. He also informed me that I would need some proof of ownership of the ATV, such as a title or bill of sale. No problem.
When I got to the counter, title in hand, the clerk promptly informed me that they didn’t sell the permits and that I’d have to get them at a retail store such as Walmart or Meijer. What? There must be some mistake! With my tail between my legs, I walked off in puzzlement and across the road to Walmart. Sure enough, they took my cash and the DNR stickers were in-hand. The joke was on me, but the mission was accomplished.
I’d love to talk to the person that sent me on that wild goose chase, because I have no idea why he thought I was after geese.
