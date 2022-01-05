HOLLY — Needing 10 points to reach 1,000 for her career, Corunna senior Ellie Toney easily accomplished that Tuesday.
Toney scored 24 points — 16 in the first half — with four rebounds, three steals and two assists as the Cavaliers’ girls basketball team routed Holly 55-15 on the road. It was the second game back for Toney after offseason ACL surgery. Corunna (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time since downing Chesaning 47-37 in the season opener Dec. 3.
Corunna’s Sydnie Gillett added 21 points with five steals and five assists. Kira Patrick scored six points with five steals.
CORUNNA SCORING: Skyler Alchin 1 0-0 2, BreOnna Woodruff 0 0-0 0, Kira Patrick 3 0-0 6, Jenna Bauman 0 0-0 0, Ellie Toney 9 5-5 24, Sydnie Gillett 10 1-1 21, Jorja Napier 0 0-0 0, Gracie Crowe 1 0-0 2, Olivia Lindsey 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-6 55.
Owosso 55, Swartz Creek 43
SWARTZ CREEK — Owosso won its third straight game Tuesday, beating Swartz Creek 55-43.
Gracie Gentleman scored 20 points with four steals for the Trojans (3-2). Kendall Anderson had 18 points with five rebounds and three steals. Peyton Spicer grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.
Owosso, which led 19-12 at halftime, was also boosted by Skotti Ball-Duley, who had five rebounds, and Lexi Hemker, who had five assists.
Swartz Creek fell to 2-5 overall.
OWOSSO SCORING: Gracie Gentleman 20 points, Kendall Anderson 18 points, Peyton Spicer 7 points, Skotti Ball-Duley 6 points, Lexi Hemker 2 points, Reese Thayer 2 points.
Ovid-Elsie 60, Durand 17
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie shut out Durand in the first half and stayed perfect with a 60-17 victory Tuesday.
The Marauders (6-0, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) led 31-0 at halftime.
Evalyn Cole and Braeden Tokar each scored 14 points for the winning side, while Caitlyn Walter added 10 points. Walter had four steals and four assists.
Jade Garske had eight points for Durand.
The Railroaders fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the MMAC.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 3, Izzy Loynes 0 0-0 0, Kiah Longoria 4 0-0 8, Caitlyn Walter 4 0-0 10, Braylon Byrnes 0 0-0 0, Braeden Tokar 4 6-7 14, Evalyn Cole 7 0-0 14, Katie Lorio 0 0-0 0, Hailee Campbell 2 0-0 4, Murphy Alexa 0 0-0 0, Ava Bates 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 6-7 60.
DURAND TOTALS: 6 3-7 17.
St. Charles 45, New Lothrop 43
NEW LOTHROP — St. Charles scored in the waning seconds to edge New Lothrop 45-43 Tuesday.
The Hornets’ (4-2) four-game winning streak was snapped. St. Charles improved to 4-1 overall.
“It was a close game the whole night and they executed a nice play as time expired,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “Our girls played tough the whole game and I love our effort on both ends.”
Alexis Miller scored 11 points for New Lothrop. Lily Bruff added eight points while Maddison Wheeler scored seven points. Izzy Heslip had four assists while Marissa Rombach finished with 11 rebounds.
Heslip and Miller each had three steals.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 3 1-2 8, Ava Muron 1 3-5 5, Marissa Rombach 1 0-0 2, Izzy Heslip 2 2-7 6, Ashlyn Orr 1 2-5 4, Alexis Miller 4 3-5 11, Maddison Wheeler 2 1-2 7. Totals 14 12-26 43.
