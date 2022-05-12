DURAND — Ovid-Elsie wrapped up its third consecutive MMAC championship with an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Durand Wednesday.
Audrey Bates and Hailee Campbell each scored two goals for the Marauders.
Ovid-Elsie got one goal apiece from Evalyn Cole, Caitlyn Walter, Kiah Longoria and Sophia Sweet.
“The girls came out and shared the ball well and our defense did a nice job of making overlapping runs,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “Senior captain Audrey Bates had a wonderful game tonight again, but it was nice to see her hard work rewarded with a pair of goals. Freshman Sophie Sweet also had a wonderful game, netting a goal and an assist.”
BASEBALL
Corunna, Chesaning split
CORUNNA — Corunna opened with a 7-1 victory before Chesaning won the nightcap 10-6 Wednesday in a baseball doubleheader.
Collin Thompson won the first game for Corunna, with three strikeouts and no walks. Dayne Zeeman had two hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers. Thompson had two hits with one RBI.
Tyler Sager had one hit and one RBI for the Indians in Game 1.
In Game 2, Chesaning’s Nash Wendling had four hits and four RBIs. Lucas Powell had three hits and three RBIs.
Zeeman had three hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers (11-12).
New Lothrop sweeps Caro
CARO — New Lothrop improved to 21-1 overall by sweeping nonconference foe Caro 6-3 and 17-6 Wednesday.
Ty Kohlmann laced six hits on the day for the Hornets. Brady Birchmeier drove in five runs with a pair of doubles.
Alex Henige got the pitching win in the first game for the Hornets.
No information on the winning pitcher was available in Game 2.
“Our marathon consecutive doubleheaders are over and we get a day off (today),” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said.
SOFTBALL
Perry 16,
Maple Valley 1
PERRY — Perry defeated Vermontville Maple Valey 16-1 via mercy rule Wednesdsay.
The teams played just one game. Sara Austin struck out six and did not walk a batter in three innings.
Ella Kloeckner had two hits and drove in three runs for Perry (11-7). Maddison Ralston hit her first career home run to left field and collected three RBIs.
BOYS GOLF
Durand 206, Chesaning 223
CHESANING — Durand defeated Chesaning 206-223 Wednesday at Twin Brooks Golf Course.
Senior Jacob Johnson carded a 48 for the Railroaders. Johnson is currently in second place overall in the MMAC individual standings, trailing only Ovid-Elsie’s Tyler Bancroft. Durand’s Owen Stout shot a career-low 49, while junior Connor Hovis shot 52.
Chesaning was led by Josh Lange’s 49.
Ovid-Elsie 187, Chesaning 235
CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie downed Chesaning, 187-235, Tuesday at Twin Brooks.
Senior Tyler Bancroft shot a 41 for the Marauders. Teammates Adam Barton (43), Dylan Carman (50) and Clay Wittenberg (50) rounded out the Ovid-Elsie scorecard.
Chesaning featured Josh Lange’s 54. Kaden Dotson shot 57.
Flushing 6, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Flushing defeated Owosso 6-0 Wednesday at Willman Field.
Lily Usher made 25 saves for the Trojans. Flushing outshot Owosso 42-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
O-E wins twice
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie downed Ithaca, 8-0, and Lakewood, 6-2, Wednesday.
Winning twice for the Marauders were Brooklyn Belill (first singles), Rylee Lewis (second singles), Christina Rademacher (third singles) and Claire Thornton and Jollee Swender (first doubles).
