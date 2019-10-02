BYRON — Matthew Williams and Justin Frye each scored two goals and assisted on another for Byron en route to a 6-2 victory over Lakeville.
Lakeville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Miles Morales goal, but the Eagles quickly responded with goals from Frye and James Miller.
Hunter Helka scored to give Byron a 3-1 halftime lead. After LakeVille scored in the second half, Byron answered with goals from Frye and two from Williams.
Byron goalie Billy Bailey had nine saves in the win.
BYRON 6, OTISVILLE LAKEVILLE 2
LakeVille 1 0 — 2
Byron 3 3 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
LA: Miles Morales, 14th minute.
BY: Justin Frye (Jacob Miller), 19th minute.
BY: James Miller (Justin Frye), 24th minute.
BY: Hunter Helka (Matthew Williams), 36th minute.
Second Half
LA: Chance Thomas, 48th minute.
BY: Justin Frye (James Miller), 55th minute.
BY: Matthew Williams (Jacob Miller), 64th minute.
BY: Matthew Williams (Jacob Miller), 79th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 9 saves).
