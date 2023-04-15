The Argus-Press
ST. LOUIS — Levi Maier ran first in the 800-meter run and also helped Chesaning win the 4x400 relay as Chesaning captured the boys track and field team title at Friday’s St. Louis Invitational.
The Indians scored 135 points. Alma was second (99) and Clare finished third (951/2) in the 16-school competition. Perry was 10th with 12 points.
Maier won the 800 in 2 minutes, 4.61 seconds.
He joined Corbin Walker, Zachary Garno and Caleb Walker in winning the 4x400 relay in 3:33.30.
The Indians also placed first in the 4x200 relay thanks to Caleb Walker, Jaylen Anderson, Reese Greenfelder and Zach Harlan (1:34.24).
Placing second for Chesaning were Caleb Walker (110-meter hurdles, 16.5), Zach Harlan (100-meter dash, 11.64) and Jordan Nixon (pole vault, 12-feet-6-inches).
Chesaning got thirds from Greenfelder (discus, 127-10 and 100-meter dash, 23.3), Maier (1600-meter run, 4:34.49) and Eric Barancik (high jump, 6-0).
Perry’s Rease Teel finished third in the 100 dash (11.7)
In the girls competition, Perry ran seventh (32 points) while Chesaning placed eighth (26) and Byron was 17th (41/2).
Perry’s Anna Nixon won the discus throw with a heave of 97-3.
Rambler teammate Sydney Rose placed second in the shot put (32-101/4) and second in the discus (92-8).
Chesaning’s Hannah Oakes finished second in the 800 run (2:39.28).
Makayla Reiber of Chesaning was third in the high jump (4-8).
Byron’s Jaclyn Aldrich placed fourth in the high jump (4-6).
Corunna boys third, Owosso girls fourth at Fowler
FOWLER — The Corunna boys track and field team placed thirdhonors at Friday’s 14-school Fowler Under the Lights Invitational.
The Cavaliers scored 101 points, finishing behind Pewamo-Westphalia (104) and Fowler (102). Ovid-Elsie ran eighth (40) while Owosso placed 10th (31).
Finishing first for Corunna were Nick Strauch (200-meter dash, 23.05 seconds), Logan Roka (1600 run, 4:33.06) and Kenny Evans (3200 run, 9:51.93).
The Cavaliers also won the 4x400 relay, with Lucas Kuran, Jaxon Strauch, Roka and Nick Strauch (3:30.47) and the 4x800 relay, with Jaxon Strauch, Aidan Roka, Evans and Logan Roka (8:17.84).
Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel swept the 110 hurdles (16.04) and the 300 hurdles (41.40).
Tryce Tokar of Ovid-Elsie won the pole vault competition with a 14-foot clearance.
Corunna received runner-up efforts from Nick Strauch (100 dash, 11.65) and Jaxon Strauch (800 run, 2:05.63).
Beau Price of Ovid-Elsie finished second in the long jump (20-11/2).
In the girls competition, Pewamo-Westphalia was first with 137, Fowler was second (94), Portland St. Patrick third (82) and Owosso fourth (65). Corunna was ninthh (301/2) wile Ovid-Elsie ran 12th (18).
Peyton Spicer of Owosso won the high jump at 5-4.
The Trojans went 1-2 in the pole vault thanks to Clare Agnew, first at 10-6, and Libby Summerland, second at 10-0.
Corunna’s Neele’ge’ Sims was first in the long jump (16-61/4).
Emma Crandell Owosso was second in the 3200 run (11:55.04) and fourth in the 1600 run (5:57.63).
Summerland was third in the 400 dash (1:01.99) while Ovid-Elsie’s Jessica Kozlowski was fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.94).
Morrice boys finish third at Saranac Invitational
SARANAC — The Morrice boys track and field team finished third out of 10 teams at Saturday’s Saranac Track and Field Invitational.
The Orioles scored 104 points and trailed first-place Saranac (118) and second-place Bath (105).
Logan Smith of Morrice won the 110-meter hurdles (17.30) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (45.11).
Oliver Long won the shot pput (41-5).
The Orioles won the 4x100 relay with Drew McGowan, Brandon Schmidtfranz, Smith and Dustin Copeland (48.08).
Morrice also won the 4x200 relay with Drew McGowan, Peyton McGowan, Travis Farrow and Copeland (1:38.52).
Dustin Copeland was second in the 100-meter dash (11.65) and second in the 200 dash (24.32).
Caden Binkley was second in the pole vault (10-0).
Travis Farrow was third in the 400 dash (58.08) while Drew McGowan was third in the high jump (5-4).
In the girls competition, Morrice finished ninth with 13 points.
Morrice’s Maisie Campbell ran second in the 400 dash (1:09.99).
Ella Wyzga was fourth in the shot put (26-9).
