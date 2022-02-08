MONTROSE — Caitlyn Walter had 14 points and Ovid-Elsie’s girls basketball team cruised to 14-0 Monday night, defeating Montrose 68-25.
Evalyn Cole and Ava Bates added 11 points each for the Marauders (10-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Walter and Braeden Tokar had five assists apiece, while Cole and Hailee Campbell both collected seven rebounds.
O-E ran out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter in the contest, a good start to a week where the Marauders will have to play three times.
“It was great to see all our kids get in and score tonight,” head coach Ryan Cunningham said. “We didn’t have a lot of preparation for this game, so it was nice to see us execute well and deliver a conference win on the road.”
O-E SCORING: Rylee Lewis 2 0-0 5, Kaylee Hall 1 0-1 2, Izzy Loynes 1 0-0 2, Kiah Longoria 0 1-2 1, Walter 6 0-0 14, Braylon Byrnes 2 1-2 5, Tokar 2 0-0 4, Cole 5 1-4 11, Katie Lorio 1 0-0 2, Campbell 3 2-4 8, Alexa Murphy 1 1-2 3, Bates 2 7-7 11. Totals 26 13-22 68.
MONTROSE TOTALS: 10 4-10 25.
New Lothrop 51, Mt. Morris 38
NEW LOTHROP — Alexis Miller and Izzy Heslip both scored 12 points and New Lothrop won its second straight Monday night over Mt. Morris.
Marissa Rombach added seven points for the Hornets. Miller had five rebounds and Lilly Bruff recorded four steals.
New Lothrop led 29-15 at halftime, but each team only scored two points in the third quarter and the Hornets were outscored 21-20 in the fourth.
“We didn’t have the energy we needed to have in a game like this,” New Lothorp coach Jim Perry said. “We let Mt Morris hang around. We missed some opportunities but got the win.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Bruff 2 0-0 4, Ava Muron 1 0-0 3, Rombach 3 1-2 7, Birchmeier 1 0-0 3, Heslip 6 0-1 12, Ashlynn Orr 2 0-2 4, Miller 4 4-5 12, Madison Wheeler 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-10 51.
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Lothrop 46, Byron 23
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop evened its overall and conference records Monday with a 23-point win over Byron.
Ty Kohlmann scored 21 points to lead the Hornets, who improved to 6-6 overall and 5-5 in the MMAC.
“Our team defense was outstanding tonight,” New Lothrop Coach Brady Simons said. “The kids played really hard and competed at a high level especially on the defensive end and that was the key to the win.”
James Miller and Trevor Ritter had six points apiece for Byron (4-9, 4-7 MMAC). Miller added seven rebounds and five assists, while Caden Aldrich grabbed nine boards.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 3 points, Miller 6, Aldrich 4, Nathan Erdman 4, Ritter 6, Mitchell Morro 4. Totals 9 4-5 23.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Kohlman 6 4-4 21. Jordan Belmer 3 0-0 6, Jaden Curry 3 0-0 6, Greg Henderson 2 0-0 4, Max Spencer 1 0-0 2, Ryan Heslip 1 0-0 2, Cannon Cromwell 1 0-0 2, Joe Bitterman 0 2-2 2.
