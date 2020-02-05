BIRCH RUN — Makayla Clement scored 17 points with seven rebounds and four steals as Byron’s unbeaten girls basketball team downed Birch Run 50-37 Tuesday.
The No. 3-ranked Eagles improved to 13-0 with the nonconference victory. Sarah Marvin had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Raegan Forgie had nine points. Makenna Clement and Becky Marvin grabbed six rebounds each.
Birch Run fell to 4-9.
Corunna 61, Fenton 38
FENTON — Ellie Toney scored 26 points and Corunna downed Fenton 61-38 Tuesday.
Jenna Bauman scored nine points for Corunna (6-8), while Danielle French and Breann Barker scored seven and six points, respectively. Toney added six rebounds.
Kayla Lynch led Fenton with 12 points.
Morrice 72, Atherton 9
BURTON — Morrice swept the season series with Burton Atherton, posting 72-9 rout on the road.
Jenna O’Berry scored a team-high 16 points for Morrice (10-3, 9-1 Genesee Area Conference), adding four steals, four assists and two rebounds.
Allison Buck had 10 points and five assists, while Kaylee McGowan had nine points, six rebounds and four steals.
Makayla Freeman scored six of Atherton’s (0-13, 0-10) nine points.
Durand 52, Burton Madison 24
DURAND — Durand’s scoring balance was too much for Burton Madison in a 52-24 in nonconference victory Tuesday.
With team captain Kennedy Pawloski out with an injury, it was Jordyn Lawrence and freshman Mackenzi Aslin leading Durand with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Sydney Leydig had six assists and Rebecca Gilbert pulled down eight rebounds for the Railroaders (6-7).
Portland 41, New Lothrop 13
PORTLAND — Portland rose to 14-1 by defeating New Lothrop 41-13 Tuesday.
“We struggled tonight on both ends of the floor against a very good Portland team,” New Lothrop coach James Perry said.
Brooke Wenzlick scored seven points for the Hornets (7-7), who shot just 4 of 31 (12%) from the floor.
Flushing 57, Owosso 27
FLUSHING — Flushing topped Owosso 57-27 Tuesday.
Alaynie Drury accounted for most of Owosso’s (0-13) offense with 17 points and six rebounds. Clover Brandt scored four points.
Flushing improved to 11-3 overall.
Leslie 41, Perry 37
LESLIE — Leslie downed Perry 41-37 Tuesday.
Alyssa Welsh scored 17 points to pace the Ramblers (6-8), who had won two straight after dropping four in a row. Katie Kiger added 15 points.
Welsh (1,139 points) passed New Lothrop’s Amber Sammons (1,135) to move into 11th on the area’s all-time scoring list.
Hemlock 60, Chesaning 41
HEMLOCK — Haylei Drope scored 12 points, but Chesaning lost 60-41 Tuesday at Hemlock.
“Hemlock’s pressure was too much for us to handle,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said.
Claire Greenfelder had nine points and Lilly Cooper scored seven for the Indians (11-3), who dropped their second straight after falling to Byron in overtime Friday.
Hemlock improved to 11-2 overall.
BYRON 50, BIRCH RUN 37
BYRON (13-0): Haley Hooley 0 1-2 1, Allison Hooley 0 0-0 0, MaryAnn Montgomery 0 1-2 1, Sarah Marvin 5 4-6 15, Makayla Clement 5 5-6 17, Raegan Forgie 1 7-9 9, Becky Marvin 0 0-2 0, Makenna Clement 3 0-0 7. Totals: 14 18-27 50.
BIRCH RUN (4-9): Totals: 14 3-3 37.
Byron 8 13 12 17 — 50
Birch Run 2 6 10 19 — 37
3-Point Goals: Birch Run 6. Byron 4 (Sarah Marvin 1, Makayla Clement 2, Makenna Clement 1). Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 11, Makayla Clement 7, Becky Marvin 6, Makenna Clement 6). Assists: Byron (Sarah Marvin 5). Steals: Byron (Sarah Marvin 4, Makayla Clement 4). Blocked Shots: Byron (Sarah Marvin 3).
CORUNNA 61, FENTON 38
CORUNNA (6-8): Grace Yerian 0 2-2 2, Breann Barker 2 0-0 6, Kira Patrick 1 2-2 5, Jenna Bauman 3 2-3 9, Ellie Toney 8 6-6 26, Sydnie Gillett 2 0-0 4, Ricki Cantu 1 0-0 2, Danielle French 2 3-6 7. Totals: 19 15-19 61.
FENTON (4-11): Lynch 12 points. Totals: 14 8-11 38.
Corunna 14 18 19 10 — 61
Fenton 9 7 4 18 — 38
3-Point Goals: Fenton 2. Corunna 8 (Toney 4, Barker 2, Patrick 1, Bauman 1). Rebounds: Corunna (Toney 6, French 4).
MORRICE 72, ATHERTON 9
MORRICE (10-3, 9-1 GAC): Gracie Nowak 3 1-2 7, Kaylee McGowan 4 0-1 9, Jenna O’Berry 6 0-0 16, Abi Beam 4 0-2 8, Allison Buck 4 2-3 10, Zena Latunski 4 0-0 8, Olivia Riley 2 0-0 6, Jenna Smith 1 0-0 2, Mandy Miller 2 0-0 4, Marlaina Ash 1 0-2 2. Totals: 31 3-10 72.
ATHERTON (0-13, 0-10 GAC): Freeman 6 points. Totals: 3 2-4 9.
Morrice 23 20 18 11 — 72
Atherton 3 3 2 1 — 9
3-Point Goals: Atherton 1. Morrice 7 (O’Berry 4, McGowan 1, Riley 2). Rebounds: Morrice (McGowan 6, Miller 6). Assists: Morrice (Buck 5, Nowak 4, Beam 4, O’Berry 4, Smith 4). Steals: Morrice (Nowak 7).
PORTLAND 48, NEW LOTHROP 13
NEW LOTHROP (7-7): Wenzlick 2 2-2 7, Riley 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2, Gross 0 0-0 0, Lienau 0 1-2 1, Wheeler 1 0-2 3, Bushre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-6 13.
PORTLAND (14-1): No details provided.
New Lothrop 0 3 3 7 — 13
Portland 11 10 12 15 — 48
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 2 (Wenzlick 1, Wheeler 1. Rebounds: New Lothrop Lienau 4. Assists: New Lothrop (Wenzlick 2).
DURAND 52, BURTON MADISON 24
MADISON (3-9): T. Keys 4 0-0 10.
DURAND (6-7): Jordyn Lawrence 4 7-8 15, Mackenzie Aslin 5 2-4 12, Maddie Raley 4 1-5 9, Jade Garske 2 1-2 5, Syd Leydig 1 2-4 4, Rebecca Gilbert 1 2-2 4, Rylee Remington 1 0-0 3.
Madison 2 0 12 10 — 24
Durand 12 13 13 14 — 52
3-Point Goals: Durand (Remington 1). Rebounds: Durand (Gilbert 8, Garske 6). Assists: Durand (Leydig 5, Lawrence 3). Steals: Durand (Garske 5, Lawrence 4).
HEMLOCK 60, CHESANING 41
CHESANING (11-3): Haylei Drope 12 points, Claire Greenfelder 9 points, Lilly Cooper 7 points, Elizabeth Coon 4 points, Lauryn Schirle 4 points, Sidnee Struck 4 points, Julia Bishop 1 point.
HEMLOCK (11-2): No information provided.
