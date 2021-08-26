PERRY — Things can only get better for Perry in 2021.
The Ramblers went 0-7 in the COVID-19 dominated 2020 season and were outscored 293-83. Head coach Jeff Bott said a multitude of issues swirled around his team last season to create “the perfect storm.”
Injuries robbed the squad of All-State running back Jared Warfle, the team’s leading rusher in 2019. He was sidelined much of the season with a hamstring injury.
Bott said other factors were were responsible for the team’s poor record, including mistakes.
“We’ve got to get our heads back in the right direction,” Bott said. “Last year was such a funny year. No one could prepare for as many young kids as we had on the field last year. We’re just getting better each day and getting back to showing growth.”
This year will not be easy, as Perry has to replace several players. That list includes Warfle, Andrew McConnell — a linebacker who registered 125 tackles — and Jacob Orweller, a talented defensive back and wide receiver who broke the school record for TD catches in a career with 11.
Perry’s strength this fall should be its team speed, Bott said.
“Overall, on both sides of the football, we run well,” Bott said.
Perry will be a young squad in 2021. The team’s roster had just 17 players entering the first game, with six seniors, six juniors and five sophomores. Bott said if injuries become a factor, he will bring up some players to the varsity from lower levels while utilizing the “fifth quarter rule,” which was adopted a few years ago by the MHSAA that allows football players to participate in five quarters per week. Under old rules, players could only play four quarters in one week.
“We’re going to dress everyone,” Bott said. “That’s been a great benefit to smaller schools and we’re going to have to take advantage of that.”
The starting quarterback will be Cody Swain, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior, who will run the show out of the spread offense. Swain did not play football in 2020. He’ll double as the starting defensive end.
“We’re lucky to have Cody,” Bott said. “He brings athleticism. He’s just a natural athlete. His feet are way ahead of his arm. He moves well and he’s picked up the offense quickly.”
Swain said he has felt a lot of positive vibes on the team so far.
“Everybody seems to be bringing a little more energy to the team,” Swain said. “And they seem to want to work harder. I think this year will be a little bit better than last year.”
Tight end/wide receiver Colton Sanderson said Swain will be a strong addition to the squad.
“I think we have a lot of strengths on this team and our new quarterback will be really exciting, I think,” Sanderson said. “He’ll bring some fans back who couldn’t be here because of COVID. We’ve got a couple of new strategies that I think will be very effective to get our offense going. “
The Ramblers return six starters on offense, including wide receiver Rease Teel, a 5-11, 170-pound junior, and running back Aiden Brooks (5-8, 165), a sophomore.
“We have a lot of young receivers with just one senior, but I think we’ll be good in the passing game,” Teel said.
Teel is expected to be one of Perry’s most talented receivers.
“He’s our main threat at receiver,” Bott said. “He’s got amazing hands and is a great route runner — very, very meticulous in his route running … He had a good season last year and I know he had a really good track season. He was seeded pretty high at states (as a sprinter). He’s definitely a burner for us.”
Bott said Sanderson (6-6, 225), will play both tight end and slot receiver this season.
“He’ll be in the slot when we’re not in the tight formation,” he said. “He’s just a big, strong target. And his hands have come so far. He’s caught everything so far and so I can’t complain. He’s a very good blocker. He’s come a long way as a football player.”
Other receivers projected to start are Ty Webb, a 6-3, 175-pound junior, and Keaton Lantis, a 5-8, 165-pound junior.
In Brooks, Perry will have a stronger back to work with.
“He’s come a long ways as a sophomore at running back,” Bott said. “He is way stronger than he was last year.”
Four of the returners on offense are on the line: center Aaron Seward (5-10, 185); guards Ethan Hardy (6-2, 275) and Cameron Doody (5-9, 210); and left tackle Jesse McClure (6-1, 270).
“We lost Andrew McConnell from last year at tackle and he’ll be a hard kid to replace,” Bott said. “But we have a decent group. We’re just not deep at o-line. Cameron Doody is a sophomore and he’s just a tough, tough kid. And he’s also our starting mike linebacker.”
Byron Schartzer, who coached Byron from 2016-19, joins Bott’s staff as defensive coordinator. Bott said that the results so far have been good and evidence was apparent a recent scrimmage. Schartzer was a walk-on player at Michigan State and brings enthusiasm, aggression and tenacity that is contagious, Bott said.
“I think it’s really helped the program,” Bot said.
Perry returns five starters back on defense: Teel (CB/FS), Timothy Hall (SS), Brooks (DT), McClure (DT) and Doody (MLB).
They’ll be joined by defensive ends Swain and Sanderson, outside linebackers Nic Barber and Seward, and cornerbacks Ty Webb and Austin Poirier.
Perry will open the season by battling Laingsburg, which is coming off a 3-4 campaign. The Ramblers will then play Burton Bendle, Saranac, Lake Odessa Lakewood and Olivet to begin the first half of the season.
“Laingsburg will be a good test for us and we’ll see where we are at,” Bott said.
