DEWITT — The Corunna boys qualified for the upcoming Division 2 state cross country finals as a complete team by running third at Saturday’s D-2 regionals.
The Cavaliers scored 116 points while trailing only St. Johns (60) and Mason (112). Owosso ran 12th with 313 points.
“It took a complete team effort to accomplish this goal,” said Corunna coach Bryan Heid. “This team started the season ranked as the ninth best team in the region and has worked every day to get a little bit better.”
Corunna senior Logan Roka clocked a 16:41.5 time for 11th place individually. It was good for All-Region honors. Joey Bowman of St. Johns ran first in 15:40.6.
Corunna’s Kenny Evans, a junior, finished 16th (16:50.5) while Payton Chandler finished 24th in 17:33.3. The Cavaliers were also bolstered by Aidan Roka (28th, 17:42.7) and Jaxon Strauch (37th, 17:54.5).
Owosso was led by Simon Erfourth (31st, 17:45.5) along with Corey Gates (65th, 19:10.2), Sam Perry (71st, 19:19.1), Zach Wieler (91st, 20:59.3) and Charlie Agnew (93rd, 21:05.6).
New Lothrop runs fourth
DEWITT — New Lothrop’s boys cross country squad finished fourth with 109 points and missed qualifying for the state finals as a team by just seven points Saturday.
The Hornets scored 109 points at the Division 3 regional at DeWitt. Ithaca ran first (38) while Pewamo-Westphalia was second (59) and Bath placed third (102).
Laingsburg ran sixth (151) while Chesaning was seventh (188), Ovid-Elsie ran eighth (207), Perry 11th (334) and Byron 12th (351).
The top 15 individual finishers automatically locked up state-qualifying berths and that included Cole Yaros of New Lothrop (fourth, 17:22.4), Levi Maier of Chesaning (fifth, 17:27.2), Noah Devereaux of Laingsburg (sixth, 17:27.5) and Ryan Heslip of New Lothrop (15th, 18:02.1). Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Powell also qualified for the state finals by running 16th in 18:03.2.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Trojan girls also qualify
DEWITT — The Owosso girls cross country team will be headed to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn next Saturday for the Division 2 state finals as a complete team.
The Trojans placed third out of 16 teams at Saturday’s Division 2 regional at DeWitt, scoring 77 points. St. Johns was first with 57 and Williamston was second with 64.
“We entered the meet seeded fourth, 39 points behind DeWitt,” said Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw. “It would have been easy to count ourselves out as a huge 39-point underdog, but we did the opposite. We believed in ourselves, in our training and most of all, each other.”
The Trojans finished ahead of DeWitt, which was fourth at 86 points. Corunna placed ninth with 249.
Owosso’s top runner was Libby Summerland, running seventh in a personal-best 19:46.0 after being seeded 11th. Teammate Josie Jenkinson was right behind in eighth place in 19:48.6. Emma Crandell also captured an All-Regi0nal medal by running 14th in a personal-best 20:17.4. Julionna West then cut 12 places off her seed by running a personal-best 20:33 for 18th spot. Claire Agnew dropped 18 places from her seed to finish 31st in 21:21.1.
Corunna was led by Hayven Thiel, who ran 19th in a personal-best 20:33.7. The Cavaliers’ other scorers were Matylda Aslanowicz (36th, 21:45.5), Isla Sule (57th, 22:26.2), Lizzie Dettman (63rd, 23:16.4) and Faith Crist (79th, 25:11.6).
Laingsburg girls fourth
DEWITT — Laingsburg’s girls finished fourth with 107 points at Saturday’s Division 3 cross country regionals.
The Wolfpack finished one spot away from qualifying for the state finals as a complete team.
Pewamo-Westphalia ran first (34), Lansing Catholic ran second (42) and Ithaca finished third (97).
Ovid-Elsie finished fifth (113), New Lothrop placed seventh (182), Byron ran ninth (267) and Chesaning placed 10th (275).
Emily Rathka of Laingsburg qualified for the state finals by finishing 10th in 21:00.3. Three Ovid-Elsie runners — Alexis Spitzley (12th, 21:03.3), Clarissa Baese (13th, 21:13.9) and Piper White (14th, 21:17.2) also qualified for the state meet as did Laingsburg’s Evelyn Logghe, 19th in 21:41.3.
