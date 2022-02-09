MORRICE — Seniors Abi Beem, Savannah Miles, Mallory Munro, Ludo Rapicano, Sydney Wyzga and Carolina Morici all played on the home floor one final time as Morrice captured a 59-20 victory over visiting Flint Elite Tuesday.
Morrice (9-4, 4-0 Genesee Area Conference Blue Division) sophomore Aubrey Rogers scored a team-high 16 points with 15 rebounds. Beem and Miles each added 10 points with four rebounds, while Munro had nine points. Junior Lily Nowak added seven steals.
Morrice coach Doug Doerner said it was an emotional win for his team.
“It was pretty rough for me,” Doerner said. “This was my first year (as head coach) but I’ve known these girls a long time. I’ve been coaching a lot of other sports. We’re going for a league title. So there was a lot of emotions on the table, between everything. It was exciting to see. The ball didn’t go in the hole as much as we would have liked it to but we got the job done — so we’re happy about that and we’re looking forward to the Durand game (today). I know it’s not a conference game, but they are a tough opponent this year and have a decent record and play in a tough conference.”
“It was super emotional and I’m so thankful for Doug,” Munro said.
Morrice took a 14-9 lead into the second quarter before going on a 17-3 second-quarter spurt as Rogers scored eight points.
“The girls live on the defensive end,” Doerner said. “And the girls know it. If I ask them, ‘Where do we do our work?’ They all say defense.”
Morrice extended the lead to 43-17 after three quarters and continued to pull away.
“Emotions were definitely running high,” Beem said. “The last couple of years we’ve changed coaches a lot. Last year wasn’t very consistent, so it’s been a good year and a good way to finish out my senior year.”
She said she had to plant a kiss on the court toward the end of the game.
“It’s always been a tradition to kiss the court — it was a little dirty,” Beem said.
Morrice has four regular season games left on its schedule — all on the road — starting with tonight’s game at Durand.
Flint Elite (3-6, 1-2) did not feature any double digit scorers.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 1 0-4 2, Makenzie Doerner 2 0-0 5, Kaylee McGowan 2 0-0 4, Abi Beem 4 1-2 10, Sydney Wyzga 0 0-4 0, Savannah Miles 5 0-0 10, Mallory Munro 4 0-0 9, Aubrey Rogers 7 1-2 16, Albri Larner 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 2-12 59.
