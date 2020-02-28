MONTROSE — Two career-best performances from Chandler Cleveland and Gabe Lynn helped the Durand boys basketball team cruise past Montrose, 66-35, Thursday to secure the Railroaders’ highest win total in 23 years.
Cleveland scored 23 points with 10 rebounds while Lynn chipped in with a personal-high 10 points.
Durand rose to 11-8 and matched its best win total since the 1996-97 season.
Durand currently sits in third place in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference at 7-7.
DURAND 66, MONTROSE 35
DURAND (11-8,7-7): Chandler Cleveland 9 1-4 23, Kyle Winslow 4 4-6 12, Gabe Lynn 4 0-0 10, Jaylen Jones 3 0-0 6, Ben Nebo 2 0-0 3 Totals: 25 7-15 TP.
MONTROSE (2-16, 0-13): No stats available Totals: 12 5-13 35.
Durand 18 8 18 22 — 66
Montrose 10 10 3 12 — 35
3-Point Goals: Montrose 6; Durand 7 (Cleveland 4). Rebounds: Durand 36 (Cleveland 10). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Montrose 17 ; Durand 10 . Assists: Durand 13 (Jones 3). Steals: Durand 13 (Jones 4). Blocked Shots: Durand 3.
