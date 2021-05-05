RUSH TWP. — The team of Stephanie Ross, Bill Gray, John Plowman and Roy Zambiasi won Owosso Country Club’s Opening Scramble Sunday in a sudden-death playoff.
The quartet beat Dennis Korkoske, Jordan Walworth, Mary Hass and Jim Brimacombe — who also shot a 12-under 59 — on the first playoff hole.
Chloe Lawrie, Justin Horvath, Keith Elkins and Miles Dorhout were third with a 9-under 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.